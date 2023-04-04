WCS Art Students Win National Scholastic Art Medals

Six Williamson County Schools art students are among the few who earned a national medal from the 2023 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

Brentwood High student Sarah Cai’s work, Serenity in the Midst of Disorder, won a Gold Medal.

“The national awards are highly selective, but Sarah achieved a Gold Medal for her photography piece,” said BHS art teacher Kathryn Davis. “We are excited to celebrate her achievement.”

Franklin High had two Gold Medal winners. Both Joshua Park’s piece, The Apple of Young Eyes, and Van Schaefer’s piece, My Home, won recognition.

“Joshua is not currently in a Visual Arts course, but he feels a deep need and excitement around making art,” said FHS art teacher Rachel Berzina. “Vann has been in Visual Art courses over the past three years, and his work has matured and grown through explorations of various mediums, subject matter and processes.”

Independence High’s Penelope Groves won a Silver Medal for her work, Don’t let negativity penetrate you.

“The National Awards are highly selective, and we are honored to have Penelope be selected,” said IHS art teacher Jennifer Baltimore. “She is a hard worker and a very talented artist.”

A student at Ravenwood High also won a Gold Medal. Mariama Shekie’s piece, Seven Years Old, was recognized at the national level.

Brentwood Middle’s Gideon Shin won a Silver Medal for his work, Old, Young, Older Brother.

The artists who won Gold Medals will be recognized during the National Events week of celebration in New York City.

