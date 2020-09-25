WCS Answers Questions on How Long Masks Will be Required

In the Sept 22 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about masks.
I heard the District will require students to wear masks until there are zero cases of COVID-19 in our schools. Is that true?
That information is not accurate. Although there is no timeline, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance of health authorities in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
