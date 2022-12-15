WCS Answers Questions About the 2023-2024 Calendar

In the December 13, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions about the 2023-2034 calendar.

Do you know when the 2023-24 calendar will be available?

The School Board is expected to vote on the 2023-24 school year calendar at its January 17 meeting, as noted on the Board’s Annual Agenda. Once approved, it will be posted on the District Calendar page of our website.

