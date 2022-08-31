WCS Answers Questions About Special Ed Services for Students

In the August 30, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about special Ed services to students.

I’ve seen on social media that WCS is changing the way it is providing Special Ed services to students, creating “learning labs” to make the learning environment more restrictive. Is this true?

No. WCS serves students with disabilities in the Least Restrictive Environment (LRE) and each student’s Individualized Education Plan (IEP) team determines the student’s services based on individual needs. Each student’s services are based on the decisions of the IEP team. If you have questions regarding your child’s IEP services, please contact your child’s Student Support Services (SSS) teacher/file holder and/or the principal.

More School News

This article is from the Rumor Mill section of WCS InFocus. The purpose of this section is to answer any questions parents, teachers or community members might have regarding the school district and to set the record straight in regards to any rumors that might be circulating. If you have a question or have heard a rumor that you would like for us to address, simply EMAIL WCS your questions and WCS will respond to them in upcoming issues of InFocus.