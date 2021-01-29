WCS Answers Questions About Negative COVID Tests and Quarantine

In the January 26, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about negative COVID tests and quarantine days.

My child was told to quarantine. If he gets a negative COVID test, can he return to school before the 14 days are over?

Students in quarantine may return to school eight days after their exposure to someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case only if they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken at least six days after the exposure. Students must also be symptom-free and continue to be monitored for symptoms up until 14 days after exposure.

Another option that the State Health Department has approved is for students to be able to return on day 11 without a negative COVID-19 test if they are symptom-free and continue to be monitored for symptoms up until 14 days after exposure.

For more details about handling exposure to COVID-19 are available in the WCS Illness Guidelines.