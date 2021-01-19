WCS Answers Questions About Live-Streamed Sports

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
rumor mill

In the January 12, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about sports being live-streamed.

I heard that high school basketball games are now being livestreamed. Is this true? If so, how can I watch them?

High school sporting events happening in schools’ main gyms and on football fields may now be streamed through the NFHS Network. This includes basketball.

The games are streamed using an automated camera, and the broadcasts are run by each school’s athletic department. While high school TV/Film programs may use the NFHS Network to livestream using their own equipment, broadcasts from the robotic cameras are not controlled by the TV/Film programs.

Each school has a code for viewers to use if they would like a subscription to the NFHS Network. For more information, contact your student’s athletic director.

This article is from the Rumor Mill section of WCS InFocus. The purpose of this section is to answer any questions parents, teachers or community members might have regarding the school district and to set the record straight in regards to any rumors that might be circulating. If you have a question or have heard a rumor that you would like WCS to address, simply EMAIL WCS your questions and WCS will respond to them in upcoming issues of InFocus.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here