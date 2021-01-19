WCS Answers Questions About Live-Streamed Sports

In the January 12, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about sports being live-streamed.

I heard that high school basketball games are now being livestreamed. Is this true? If so, how can I watch them?

High school sporting events happening in schools’ main gyms and on football fields may now be streamed through the NFHS Network. This includes basketball.

The games are streamed using an automated camera, and the broadcasts are run by each school’s athletic department. While high school TV/Film programs may use the NFHS Network to livestream using their own equipment, broadcasts from the robotic cameras are not controlled by the TV/Film programs.

Each school has a code for viewers to use if they would like a subscription to the NFHS Network. For more information, contact your student’s athletic director.