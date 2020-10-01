WCS Answers Questions About Homecoming Dances

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
rumor mill

In the Sept 29 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about homecoming dances.

Is it true that all homecoming dances have been canceled?

To my knowledge, high school parents at our school have not received any information about floats, events, spirit week, dances, etc. This is very unusual to not have any communication by late September timeframe for homecoming. It is also very stressful for juniors and seniors trying to understand the possibility of a prom 2021.

Homecomings are happening at our area high schools, but they will look different than they have in years past. Schools will individually modify their activities as needed due to the impacts of COVID and will communicate directly to their school communities.

This article is from the Rumor Mill section of WCS InFocus. The purpose of this section is to answer any questions parents, teachers or community members might have regarding the school district and to set the record straight in regards to any rumors that might be circulating. If you have a question or have heard a rumor that you would like for us to address, simply EMAIL WCS your questions and WCS will respond to them in upcoming issues of InFocus.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here