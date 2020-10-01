WCS Answers Questions About Homecoming Dances

In the Sept 29 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about homecoming dances.

Is it true that all homecoming dances have been canceled?

To my knowledge, high school parents at our school have not received any information about floats, events, spirit week, dances, etc. This is very unusual to not have any communication by late September timeframe for homecoming. It is also very stressful for juniors and seniors trying to understand the possibility of a prom 2021.

Homecomings are happening at our area high schools, but they will look different than they have in years past. Schools will individually modify their activities as needed due to the impacts of COVID and will communicate directly to their school communities.