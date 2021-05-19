WCS Answers Questions About Holding Mass Vaccination Clinics for Students

In the May 18, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about WCS holding mass vaccination clinics for students.

I’ve heard the district will be holding mass vaccination clinics for students and that the district be administering vaccines to children without parent consent. Is this true?

No and no. There appears to be false and misleading information circulating on social media about this topic.

Here are the facts:

WCS is not requiring anyone to get the vaccine.

WCS is not providing the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who is at least 12 years old.

There are approximately 40 sites in Williamson County available to administer the vaccine.

Vaccine providers can be found on the federal Vaccine Finder website.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated is not required to quarantine if they remain asymptomatic since the time of exposure to COVID-19.