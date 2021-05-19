WCS Answers Questions About Holding Mass Vaccination Clinics for Students

In the May 18, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about WCS holding mass vaccination clinics for students.
I’ve heard the district will be holding mass vaccination clinics for students and that the district be administering vaccines to children without parent consent. Is this true?
No and no. There appears to be false and misleading information circulating on social media about this topic.
Here are the facts:
- WCS is not requiring anyone to get the vaccine.
- WCS is not providing the vaccine.
- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who is at least 12 years old.
- There are approximately 40 sites in Williamson County available to administer the vaccine.
- Vaccine providers can be found on the federal Vaccine Finder website.
- Anyone who is fully vaccinated is not required to quarantine if they remain asymptomatic since the time of exposure to COVID-19.
This article is from the Rumor Mill section of WCS InFocus. The purpose of this section is to answer any questions parents, teachers or community members might have regarding the school district and to set the record straight in regards to any rumors that might be circulating. If you have a question or have heard a rumor that you would like WCS to address, simply EMAIL WCS your questions and WCS will respond to them in upcoming issues of InFocus.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who is at least 12 years old. — This is not a true statement. The FDA expanded Emergency Use Authorization to include children ages 12-15. The terms “Approved” and “Authorized” are not interchangeable at the FDA. I would submit that this article needs to be corrected, and there should be a footnote as to what the term “Emergency Use Authorization” means.