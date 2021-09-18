WCS Answers Questions About High School Homecoming Activities

In the September 14, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about high school homecoming rumors.

There is a rumor going around that high school Homecoming activities have been canceled this year. Is that true?

That rumor is false. Homecoming activities have already taken place at Centennial High School, with two additional schools, Independence and Summit, celebrating Homecoming this week. The following schools will celebrate Homecoming activities in the coming weeks:

Brentwood High – September 20-24

Fairview High – October 18-22

Franklin High – September 20-24

Nolensville High – September 27-October 1

Page High – September 20-24

Ravenwood High – October 4-8

Renaissance High – RNHS Under the Stars Concert October 22