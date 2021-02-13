WCS Answers Questions About Having Prom this Year

In the February 9, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about having prom and acknowledging WCS Online Program staff.

I saw the article in InFocus about the Teachers of the Year. Are there any plans to acknowledge the hardworking staff in the WCS Online program?

The Teachers of the Year program is designed by the state to recognize building-level nominees. Since our online platform is considered a program and not a school location, each online teacher was considered for this recognition by their “home” school.

Will schools be allowed to have prom this year?

Though traditional proms won’t occur as they have in the past due to COVID-19, schools are working to hold variations of prom events on their campuses. Specific information about all spring events and celebrations will be shared by each individual school.

This article is from the Rumor Mill section of WCS InFocus. The purpose of this section is to answer any questions parents, teachers or community members might have regarding the school district and to set the record straight in regards to any rumors that might be circulating. If you have a question or have heard a rumor that you would like WCS to address, simply EMAIL WCS your questions and WCS will respond to them in upcoming issues of InFocus.

