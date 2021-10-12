WCS Answers Questions About Federal Funds and Mask Mandates

In the October 5, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about federal dollars and mask mandates.

I heard the district is receiving millions of dollars in federal funds and that the money will only be given to the district if they have a mask mandate. Is that true?

That is not true. As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, approximately $5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds are being provided to WCS to help sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Nation’s students. The ESSER federal funds plan was presented to the School Board at its August meeting. These funds were not reported to the District by the State as being subject to the condition of masking or other covid protocols for students and/or staff.