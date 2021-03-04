WCS Answers Questions About Face Mask Requirements

In the March 2, 2021 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about face mask requirements and choosing between traditional or online learning.

Now that the Williamson County mask mandate has expired, will WCS lift its mask requirement?

Williamson County Schools will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and the State Health Department and require students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings inside school buildings and at school events. The State Health Department and CDC are still quarantining those exposed to a positive case, and we will continue with our mitigation strategies in our efforts to keep students on campus, knowing that we can’t fully keep students socially distanced from each other.

Now that registration for next school year has begun, why are families required to choose either traditional or online learning so soon?

The March 23 deadline for the 2021-22 school year is needed so appropriate staffing and scheduling can be in place for the start of school for both traditional, on-campus learning and the WCS Online Program. Our plan for on-campus learning will be to continue to follow the health authorities’ recommendations as much as possible. WCS Online will remain available for those families who, whether based on need, concern or any other reason, want to learn from home. Due to ongoing changes, it would be premature for the district to establish COVID protocols for the next school year at this time.