WCS Answers Questions About Face Coverings

In the Sept 9 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about face coverings.
Is there a plan for the district to stop requiring students to wear masks now that the number of COVID-19 active cases has dropped?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health still recommend the use of cloth face coverings by students and staff to prevent the spread of the virus. Now that students of all grades are back in the school buildings, we have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in our schools. Health authorities tell us that masks help reduce the number.
