WCS Answers Questions About Early Release Days for Elementary Schools

In the July 28, 2022 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about the new early release days for elementary schools.

I just heard about the new early release days for elementary schools. Why is the District doing this, and what are parents supposed to do on those days if they don’t have child care on those days?

New for the 2022-23 school year, elementary schools will participate in early release days 11 Wednesdays during the school year. On those days, elementary schools will release approximately two hours early. Similar to late start days at the secondary level, this will give teachers the opportunity to work together to improve teaching skills and the academic performance of students.

On early release days, buses and car lines will operate at dismissal. Students who can’t be picked up on early release days can remain at school until the regular release time, and schools will provide supervision through homework club, individual reading time, etc. A second round of elementary bus routes will run after the secondary school bus routes are completed, leaving on the same schedule as regular school days. SACC hours will continue on the regular schedule.

