WCS Answers Questions About COVID-19 and More

In the November 3 edition of Williamson County Schools’ “Rumor Mill,” WCS answers questions from parents about the current definition of a “close contact.”

Did the CDC recently change its definition of a “close contact?” If so, what’s the current definition?

The CDC’s previous definition of a “close contact” was someone who spent at least 15 consecutive minutes within six feet of someone with COVID-19.

The agency’s new guidance changes that definition to someone who was within six feet of an infected person for 15 cumulative minutes or more over a 24-hour period, starting from two days before the onset of their illness or a positive test result.

Why are the COVID numbers on the State website so much different than those on the WCS website? The State numbers only show new, active cases from week to week. If individual school numbers are less than five, the state reflects those schools as a zero and calculates them as such in the cumulative number. Numbers five and greater will count. Also, if a school transitions to remote learning, those numbers count as zero. The information included on the WCS website is based on confirmed cases and quarantine information our nursing department has as of each Monday at 11 a.m. While school numbers fewer than five are not reported at the individual school level, those numbers are included in the cumulative information shared on the website. Stakeholders should note that the information on confirmed cases and quarantines changes daily and the information on the website is a snapshot of the COVID activity in our schools. When will the school calendar for 2021-22 be finalized? The School Board’s Annual Agenda shows adoption of the school calendar in January. However, the calendar committee has been meeting, and if the committee has a recommended calendar for the School Board to consider, the 2021-22 calendar may be on the November agenda for discussion and adoption by the School Board.

Students who play tennis for Page High and Page Middle have been told there are no known plans to build new tennis courts in the new construction. Is this true?

New tennis courts are in the master plan for the rebuild of Page High School. The design team is now in the process of determining the final location on the campus to construct four new tennis courts.