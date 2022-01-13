WCS Announces Teachers and Classified Employees of the Year

The prize patrol was out in full force as WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district leaders visited schools across the county making surprise announcements for the districtwide teacher and classified employees of the year.

This year’s Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Edmondson’s Elaina Gallas. The Elementary School Classified Employee of the Year is Fairview’s Rita Binkley.

The Middle School Teacher of the Year is Hillsboro School’s Landon Hardison. Mill Creek’s Holly Pring was named the Middle School Classified Employee of the Year.

Fairview’s Stephanie McGaha is the High School Teacher of the Year. The High School Classified Employee of the Year is Ravenwood’s Dave Burnham.

Every year, each school selects a teacher and classified employee to honor. A teacher at the elementary, middle and high school level is then selected to be a district Teacher of the Year, which qualifies them to compete for State and National honors. A system-wide Classified Employee of the Year is also chosen at the elementary, middle and high school level.

“Our teachers and staff work every day to support our students inside and outside of the classroom,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “These honorees represent all of the others in our district who are responsible for the excellent education and extra-curricular opportunities that our students receive. It was so special to celebrate them today.”

Be on the lookout for the announcement of department Classified Employees of the Year and videos showing today’s surprise announcements of the district-level Teachers and Classified Employees of the Year in an upcoming issue of InFocus.

Click here for the full list of winners