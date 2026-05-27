WCS Announces Assistant Superintendent of HR

Superintendent Jason Golden has promoted Executive Director of Human Resources Ashley Slaughter to assistant superintendent of human resources. She will replace Vickie Hall who is retiring.

“Ashley knows the work and has consistently demonstrated excellence in supporting our teachers and staff through her experience, leadership and commitment to service,” said Golden. “I am confident she will continue to strengthen our organization as she takes on this new role.”

Slaughter began her work with the district in 2017 as a research and compensation analyst. In 2021, she was promoted to the role of human resources supervisor. A year later, she was named assistant director of human resources, and for the past two years, she has held the role of executive director of human resources.

“I have experienced firsthand the hard work, dedication and heart of the human resources team, and it has been a true privilege to work alongside them over the past several years,” said Slaughter. “I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me as I step into the role of assistant superintendent of human resources, and I am committed to the development of strong collaborative partnerships as we continue to serve this community together.”

Slaughter earned her bachelor’s in human resources management. She will begin her new role on July 1, 2026.

Source: WCS

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