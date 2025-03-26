WCS Announces 2024-25 Employees of the Year

March 25, 2025 – WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district administrators surprised the system-wide Classified Employees of the Year with the special announcement March 19.
The Elementary School Classified Employee of the Year is Arrington Elementary’s Christy Byrd; the Middle School Classified Employee of the Year is Fairview Middle’s Amanda White; and the High School Classified Employee of the Year is Independence High’s LeaAnn Smith.
“Our classified employees are those staff members who work out front, behind the scenes or anywhere support is needed in a school,” said Golden. “They are an amazing group of people who are essential to each school’s success, and it’s an honor to celebrate them.”
The School Classified Employees of the Year are listed below.
Elementary
- Tauheed Ansari, Allendale Elementary
- Thea Bradford-Lesnik, Amanda North Elementary
- Christy Byrd, Arrington Elementary
- Dot Scott, Bethesda Elementary
- Pamala Wheeler, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Kimberly Barnett, Clovercroft Elementary
- Phyllis “Ann” Farmer, College Grove Elementary
- Alicia Jackson, Creekside Elementary
- Debbie Balmaseda, Crockett Elementary
- Amanda Cottingham, Edmondson Elementary
- Teresa Harris, Fairview Elementary
- Lily Trevisick, Grassland Elementary
- Kolayne “Koley” Griffin, Heritage Elementary
- Sarah Diane Bryan, Hunters Bend Elementary
- Robin Schappert, Jordan Elementary
- Kristin Wilson, Kenrose Elementary
- Zolikha Nazi, Lipscomb Elementary
- Angela Albanese, Longview Elementary
- Ashley Snyder, Mill Creek Elementary
- Oxana Clarke, Nolensville Elementary
- Elizabeth Long, Oak View Elementary
- Regena Thoreson, Pearre Creek Elementary
- Becky Butts, Scales Elementary
- Corina Hofmann Haniff, Sunset Elementary
- Connor Fee, Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Naomi Diebenow, Trinity Elementary
- Tabiatha King, Walnut Grove Elementary
- LeeAnn Skinner, Westwood Elementary
- Charlotte Hanson, Winstead Elementary
Middle
- Angela Overstreet, Brentwood Middle
- Amanda White, Fairview Middle
- Ben Townsley, Grassland Middle
- Carter Pillow, Heritage Middle
- Amy Spodeck, Hillsboro School (6-8)
- Jamie Zachary, Legacy Middle
- Amanda Walker, Mill Creek Middle
- Constance “Connie” Lamb, Page Middle
- Deanne Mance, Spring Station Middle
- Christi Goodman, Sunset Middle
- Tammy Kaminski, Thompson’s Station Middle
- Brandi Hirsch, Woodland Middle
High
- Dianne Dodds, Alternative Learning Center
- Myra Jane Taylor, Brentwood High
- Kathy Nappier, Centennial High
- Penny Tidwell, Fairview High
- Melissa Campbell, Franklin High
- LeaAnn Smith, Independence High
- Klaire Powers, Nolensville High
- Vicki Holder, Page High
- Traynace James, Renaissance High
- Suzy St. Clair, Ravenwood High
- Jeanna Dorsey, Summit High
- Suha Alsyoufi, Vanguard Virtual High
