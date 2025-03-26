WCS Announces 2024-25 Employees of the Year

March 25, 2025 – WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district administrators surprised the system-wide Classified Employees of the Year with the special announcement March 19.

The Elementary School Classified Employee of the Year is Arrington Elementary’s Christy Byrd; the Middle School Classified Employee of the Year is Fairview Middle’s Amanda White; and the High School Classified Employee of the Year is Independence High’s LeaAnn Smith.

“Our classified employees are those staff members who work out front, behind the scenes or anywhere support is needed in a school,” said Golden. “They are an amazing group of people who are essential to each school’s success, and it’s an honor to celebrate them.”

The School Classified Employees of the Year are listed below.