WCS Announces 2022-23 Employees of the Year

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and other district leaders traveled around the county January 10 to surprise the system-wide Teachers of the Year and the Principal of the Year.

The 2022-23 Principal of the Year is Walnut Grove Elementary’s Dr. Kate Donnelly.

The Elementary School Teacher of the Year is Alison Kaczmarski from College Grove Elementary. Allison Isom is the Middle School Teacher of the Year, and Centennial High’s Dina Tate is the High School Teacher of the Year.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” Golden said. “It is my honor to surprise these amazing teachers and administrators and celebrate them for all of their hard work and dedication. These honorees represent their colleagues in our district who are responsible for the high-quality education and support that our students receive.”

Every year, each school selects a teacher and classified employee to honor. Those employees are all listed below. A teacher at the elementary, middle and high school level is then selected to be a District Teacher of the Year, which qualifies them to compete for State and National honors. The videos of the prize patrol’s surprise announcements will be released in next week’s issue of InFocus.

The prize patrol will also be visiting schools in the near future to surprise a system-wide Classified Employee of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Be on the lookout for the announcement of those employees, as well as departmental Classified Employees of the Year, in a future issue of InFocus.

Elementary – Certified

Rebekah Morford, Allendale Elementary

Brooke Clark, Bethesda Elementary

Shauna Ledbetter, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Leanna Strickland, Clovercroft Elementary

Alison Kaczmarski, College Grove Elementary

Taylor Queener, Creekside Elementary

Mary Kathryn Lauderdale, Crockett Elementary

Stephanie Schoer, Edmondson Elementary

Mandy McClure, Fairview Elementary

Brian Klingensmith, Grassland Elementary

Jennifer Holenstein, Heritage Elementary

Stephanie Hooker, Hillsboro School (K-5)

Sarah Robinson, Hunters Bend Elementary

Traci Wood, Jordan Elementary

Stacy Lammers, Kenrose Elementary

Jennifer Crawford, Lipscomb Elementary

Kelly Conlon, Longview Elementary

Shantel Watson, Mill Creek Elementary

Kara Matwijec, Nolensville Elementary

William Prosise, Oak View Elementary

Susan Barnhill, Pearre Creek Elementary

Jennifer LaBreche, Scales Elementary

Marc Bakke, Sunset Elementary

Kimberly Pantall, Thompson’s Station Elementary

Katherine Dawson, Trinity Elementary

Jennifer Newman, Walnut Grove Elementary

Erin Jones, Westwood Elementary

Laurel Humes, Winstead Elementary

Middle – Certified

Stephanie Giudicy, Brentwood Middle

Melissa Kennedy, Fairview Middle

Lisa Wheeler, Grassland Middle

Aimee Edwards, Heritage Middle

Stacey Barton, Hillsboro School (6-8)

Angela Seay, Legacy Middle

Allison Isom, Mill Creek Middle

Caitlin Galo, Page Middle

Ashley Harris, Spring Station Middle

Vince Kubisiak, Sunset Middle

Valerie Capstick, Thompson’s Station Middle

Laurie Winston, Woodland Middle

High – Certified

David Junkins, Alternative Learning Center

Laura Spretnjak, Brentwood High

Dina Tate, Centennial High

Amanda Drury, Fairview High

Crystal Shaffer, Franklin High

Myla McCoy, Independence High

Kristin Thomas, Nolensville High

Elizabeth Tidwell, Page High

Cassandra Dowd, Renaissance High

Peter Lowen, Ravenwood High

Allison Schweitermann, Summit High

Davita Deal, Vanguard Virtual High

Elementary – Classified

Jamie Bilicki, Allendale Elementary

Lana Enoch, Bethesda Elementary

Amber Duke, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Mary Jo Rothlisberger, Clovercroft Elementary

Sandra Banner, College Grove Elementary

Amber Myers, Creekside Elementary

Donna Winston, Crockett Elementary

Kristie Hartman, Edmondson Elementary

Cynthia Nutt, Fairview Elementary

Sherry (Gant) Allison, Grassland Elementary

Pam Bunch, Heritage Elementary

Katherine Lasseter, Hunters Bend Elementary

Jennifer Marcrum, Jordan Elementary

Narumi Asaumi, Kenrose Elementary

Stacey Bryant, Lipscomb Elementary

Blossom Patmor, Longview Elementary

Anna VanTrease, Mill Creek Elementary

Dallas Freeman, Nolensville Elementary

Melanie Swarthout, Oak View Elementary

Cindy Blomquist-Hoeft, Pearre Creek Elementary

Amy Johnson, Scales Elementary

Beth Alexander, Sunset Elementary

Emily Garcia, Thompson’s Station Elementary

Carole Rahimi, Trinity Elementary

Alesha Humphrey, Walnut Grove Elementary

Leslie Jones, Westwood Elementary

Phil Park, Winstead Elementary

Middle – Classified

Kelly Montague, Brentwood Middle

Danielle Rugierro Policari, Fairview Middle

Nancy Cotter, Grassland Middle

Deborah Allison, Heritage Middle

Bria Josselyn, Hillsboro School (6-8)

Vanessa McCain, Legacy Middle

Elena Arone, Mill Creek Middle

Dan Harkins, Page Middle

Mary Siemen, Spring Station Middle

Jeremy Coffey, Sunset Middle

Christina Parks, Thompson’s Station Middle

Angela Magnino, Woodland Middle

High – Classified

Michael Ellis, Brentwood High

Patricia Wilson, Centennial High

Johanna Browning, Fairview High

Gina Cavender, Franklin High

David Cordero, Independence High

Tandy Blaylock, Nolensville High

James Wolf, Page High

Nancy McGinnity, Ravenwood High

Linda Samuels, Summit High

