Williamson County Schools is continuing to work closely with the Williamson County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health, TDH, regarding the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

According to TDH, Tennessee the risk to the general population in Tennessee and the United States remains low. Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey provided an update on actions underway to ensure Tennessee is prepared for an outbreak of COVID-19 on February 28. Piercey’s remarks can viewed in the video above.

The Tennessee Department of Health is providing information about COVID-19 on its website. Additional information about symptoms, prevention and treatment and testing is available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.

WCS nurses are encouraging families to follow the recommendations of the CDC to prevent the spread of flu. Those include regular handwashing, cough etiquette and staying home if you are sick. Parents can visit our website for the complete list of WCS illness guidelines.