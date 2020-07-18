WCS Adds to Online Resources Available for Students





Williamson County Schools is preparing for the upcoming school year and making sure students will have access to plenty of online resources.

During the new school year, all students and teachers will have access to the resources listed below unless otherwise noted. Once the school year begins, these resources may be accessed through the student’s ClassLink dashboard.

Screencastify

Kami

DyKnow

Nearpod

Flocabulary

Newsela (grades 3-12)

Typing Club (grades 2-3)

Typing Agent (grades 4-6)

Welnet (grades K-12 physical education)

Mystery Science (grades K-5)

Lockdown Browser (grade 6-12)

Freckle Math (grades 3-5)

Dreambox Math (grades K-2)

TurnItIn (grades 9-12)

Every student will be given a Chromebook to ensure they can learn from home. Principals will communicate when those Chromebooks can be picked up.

For families that don’t have reliable Internet access, the district will have Kajeet hot spots to distribute. These hot spots will be filtered and allow students to access the online resources.

“Our goal is to provide resources to students and teachers that will enhance the learning experience whether in a traditional classroom setting, a remote learning environment or through WCS Online,” said Instructional Technology Director Kelly Wade.

Additional Internet connectivity resources are available on the WCS Student Resources page.



