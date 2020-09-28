WCS Across the Board – September 21, 2020

The Williamson County School Board elected Nancy Garrett to serve as the 2020-21 Board Chairman and K.C. Haugh as the Board Vice Chairman during its September 21 meeting.
Both Garrett and Haugh were elected unanimously by the Board members in attendance. Garrett was nominated by Ninth District Representative Rick Wimberly. Haugh was nominated by Fourth District Representative Brad Fiscus.
During the Superintendent’s Report, Superintendent Jason Golden praised teachers and staff and thanked them for their hard work. He also addressed racial relations and steps the district is taking regarding policies and plans.
In New Business, the Board:
- Approved the 2020-21 School Board Budget
- Approved the following General Purpose School Fund Budget: Amendments
- Gov Give Grant
- United Way
- Approved the following Education Capital Projects Fund Budget: Intra-Category Adjustment
- Intra-Category. HS Projects
- Approved Lease/Purchase Agreements for Chromebook Computers
- Approved Board Parameters for School Calendar
- Approved the following Board policies on first reading:
- Report Card and Grading Systems
In Other Business, the Board:
- Approved the following policies on second reading:
- Maintaining Test Security
- Semester and Final Exams
- Middle School Exams
- Recommendations and File Transfers
- Family and Medical Leave
- Title IX
- Child Abuse Reporting
- Approved Field Trip Fee Request
- Approved ePlan Application for FY 2021, LEA Reopening and Programmic Supports Grant, CARES Act
- Approved Collaborative Conferencing Team
- Approved Calendar Committee Membership for Board
- Approved Franklin Sewer Easement
The next regular School Board meeting will take place October 19 at 6:30 p.m.
A recording of the meeting is available online in its entirety. Board packet information may be found on the School Board meeting dashboard.