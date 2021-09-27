WCS Across the Board – September 20, 2021

The Williamson County School Board voted September 20 to extend the existing temporary mask mandate until January 19, 2022. The mandate requires students, staff and visitors at all grade levels to wear a mask while in the school building and on buses. All current opt-outs will be honored.

The Board also re-elected 12th District Representative Nancy Garrett as the Board Chair and 11th District Representative K.C. Haugh as Vice Chair.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the public speakers and also gave an update on current enrollment numbers. At the end of the first month, Williamson County Schools is the largest it has ever been with 41,980 Pre-K-12 students enrolled. At this point in 2020, the district had 40,659 students enrolled, and in 2019, there were 41,462 students enrolled by the end of the first month.

In Student Spotlights, six students were recognized for scoring a perfect composite on their ACT exams. Those students were Brentwood High’s Audrey Aulino, Independence High’s Ella Wyckoff, Page High’s Porter Dosch, Ravenwood High’s Joshua Liu, Ravenwood High’s Cynthia Xu and Ravenwood High’s Linda Xu.

The district’s 24 Reward Schools also received their certificates at the Board meeting. Those schools are Bethesda Elementary, Clovercroft Elementary, College Grove Elementary, Crockett Elementary, Grassland Elementary, Hunters Bend Elementary, Jordan Elementary, Kenrose Elementary, Lipscomb Elementary, Longview Elementary, Nolensville Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Pearre Creek Elementary, Thompson’s Station Elementary, Walnut Grove Elementary, Westwood Elementary, Winstead Elementary, Brentwood Middle, Heritage Middle, Sunset Middle, Brentwood High, Franklin High, Ravenwood High and Renaissance High.

The district’s 72 National Merit Semifinalists were also congratulated. A full list of those students may be found here.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the extension of the Mask Requirement from August 10, 2021, Special Called Meeting and amended motion from August 26, 2021, Special Called Meeting

Approved the following General Purpose School Fund Amendments: Safe Schools – $542,000 United Way – $36,000

Approved the followed Education Capital Projects Fund Amendments: Intracategory Westwood Drainage – $408,615 Intracategory Ravenwood Addition – $280,000 Split Log Design ITF – $2,100,000

Approved a Federal Projects Fund GPS Transfer to Federal Projects – $550,000

Approved the following Board policies on first and final reading: Homebound Instruction Virtual Education Program (New) Credit for Prior Courses

Adopted and Approved Board Goals/Affirmed Strategic Plan (Annual Agenda Item)

Appoved Board Parameters to School Calendar (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Special Education Teacher’s Assistant Pay

Approved the Superintendent’s Goals

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests

Approved Collaborative Conferencing Team (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Calendar Committee Membership for Board (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Budget Timeline (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved 142 Federal Budget Summaries for ARP IDEA, Part B, and IDEA Pre-School for Grants Approved in August

The meeting in it’s entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The School Board’s next regular meeting will take place Monday, October 18, and begin at 6:30 p.m.