WCS Across the Board – September 19, 2022

The Williamson County School Board elected 1st District Representative Angela Durham to Board Chair at its September 19 meeting. Fourth District Representative Josh Brown was elected to the Vice Chair position.

Additionally, the School Board members representing the even-numbered districts were sworn in. As new members, 8th District Representative Donna Clements and 12th District Representative Drason Beasley were sworn in for the first time.

In his report, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the Board members for their work and thanked public commenters for their input. Golden also addressed classroom assignments, district standards and student-led clubs.

In School Spotlights, the district’s 29 Reward Schools were honored. Administrators from Allendale Elementary, Bethesda Elementary, Brentwood High, Brentwood Middle, Clovercroft Elementary, Creekside Elementary, Crockett Elementary, Fairview High, Franklin High, Page High, Page Middle, Heritage Middle, Hunters Bend Elementary, Independence High, Jordan Elementary, Kenrose Elementary, Lipscomb Elementary, Mill Creek Elementary, Mill Creek Middle, Nolensville Elementary, Nolensville High, Ravenwood High, Renaissance High, Spring Station Middle, Summit High, Sunset Middle, Trinity Elementary, Walnut Grove Elementary and Woodland Middle were present to receive certificates.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2022-2023 School Board Budget Items: General Purpose School Fund School Health Donation – $4,000 General Purpose School Fund SRO Grant – $14,187.48 General Purpose School Fund Transition Grant – $204,173

Approved the following Board Policy for First and Final Reading: Credit Recovery for Courses Taken in High School

Approved the following Board Policies on First Reading: Virtual Education Program Credit for Prior Courses

Approved Board Parameters School Calendar (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Superintendent’s Goals and Objectives for 2022-2023 (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved FY23 ESSER 2.0 and ESSER 3.0

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: August 15, 2022, School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board Policies on Second Reading: Purchasing Asbestos Management Plan (New) Instructional Standards Employment of Retirees (New) Separation for Tenured Teachers Separation Practices for Non-Tenured Teachers Substitute Teachers Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests Collaborative Conferencing Team (Annual Agenda Item) Calendar Committee Membership (Annual Agenda Item) Budget Preparation Calendar (Annual Agenda Item) Page High School Power and Fire Alarm for Portable Classroom Change Order

Elected District One Representative Angela Durham as School Board Chair

Elected District Four Representative Josh Brown as Vice Chair

The meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m.

