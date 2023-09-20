WCS Across the Board – September 18, 2023

The Williamson County School Board unanimously re-elected District One Representative Angela Durham as Chair and District Four Representative Josh Brown as Vice Chair at its September 18 meeting.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the public commenters and encouraged families and the community to stay engaged. He recommended that viewers go back and watch the September 14 work session to hear a detailed report of what’s going on in the district.

There were no Student or Staff Spotlights at the September meeting, though Golden did mention that 81 students were named National Merit Semifinalists, a district record.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2023-24 School Board Budget item: General Purpose School Fund Public School Safety Grant – $1,717,842

Approved the following Board Policies on first reading: Charter School Authorizing Principles (New) Charter School Applications Charter School Agreements (New) Charter School Oversight (New) Charter School Intervention and Revocation (New) Charter School Renewal (New)

Approved Board Parameters School Calendar (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Superintendent’s Goals and Objectives for 2023-2024 (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Elected School Board Chair

Elected School Board Vice Chair

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: August 21, 2023 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board Policy on second reading: Code of Conduct Collaborative Conferencing Team (Annual Agenda Item) Calendar Committee Membership (Annual Agenda Item) Budget Preparation Timeline (Annual Agenda Item) ePlan’s IDEA Partnership for Systemic Change (K-12) Exploration Grant for FY2024 ePlan’s Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds Supplemental Grants for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA Part B, and IDEA Pre-School) for remaining funds Field Trip Fee Requests



The meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m.

