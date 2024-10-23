WCS Across the Board – October 21, 2024



The Williamson County School Board met for its regular monthly meeting on Monday, October 21.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the public speakers and addressed some of the topics including fine arts supplements and student safety. Golden also mentioned the hub bus stop community meetings, the first of which is October 22 at 6 p.m. at Hunters Bend Elementary.

In Student Spotlights, several athletics State titles were celebrated. The Woodland Middle boys cross-country team, coached by Andrew Swanson, is the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Class AA Boys Cross-Country State champion. The Heritage Middle girls cross-country team, coached by Jeanne Pollard, is the TMSAA Class AA Girls Cross-Country State champion.

The Brentwood Middle volleyball team is the TMSAA Class AA Girls Volleyball State champion. They are coached by Deja Love.

At the high school level, the Page High girls golf team earned the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Class AA Girls Golf State title. They are coached by Jamie Eickhoff. The Brentwood High boys golf team earned the TSSAA Class AA Boys Golf State title. They are coached by Chris Saunders.

One student was recognized for earning a perfect composite score on the ACT: Brentwood High’s Ashley Xu.

In Staff Spotlights, three WCS coaches were named TSSAA Coaches of the Year. Brentwood High’s Steve Brock is the TSSAA Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year; Brentwood High’s Kristen Young was named the TSSAA Boys Tennis Coach of the Year; and Independence High’s Mark Wilkins was named the TSSAA Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.

WCS Curriculum Specialist Stephen Womack was named a Distinguished Administrator of the Year by the Tennessee Association of School Librarians.

In School Spotlights, Jordan Elementary was celebrated for being named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2024-25 School Board Budget Items: General Purpose School Fund Amendment Innovative School Model Grant – $15,300,041 General Purpose School Fund Amendment State Special Education Preschool Grant – $1,322,651 Education Capital Projects Fund Intracategory Transfer Intracategory Hillsboro K-8 Renovation – $400,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Buses – $1,461,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Intercategory Transfer Salary 24-25 – $16,781,543

Approved the following Board Policies on First Reading: Interscholastic Athletics Online Learning Credit Requirements for Graduation Equal Opportunity Employment

Approved the Dress Code Board Policy on First and Final Reading

Approved the TISA Accountability Report Year 2

Approved of Two Replacement Science Textbook Committee Members

Voted to Rescind the Previously Adopted Board Resolution from March 2024 on the Education Freedom Scholarship Act

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: the September 16, 2024 School Board Meeting Minutes Request for Lease of the cafeteria and collaboration space at Legacy Middle School by Skyline Church Building Modification Request – Centennial High School Storage Shed Building Modification Request – Page High School Storage Shed Building Modification Request – Page High School Fountain Request Building Modification Request – Page High School Lacrosse Wall Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The Board meeting in its entirety may be watched on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next scheduled Board meeting will be Monday, November 18, at 6:30 p.m.

