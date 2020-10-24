WCS Across the Board – October 19, 2020

The Williamson County School Board approved Flex Day dates for the remainder of the school year at its monthly meeting on October 19.

In accordance with the governor’s Executive Order 16, the meeting was held both virtually and with limited in-person attendance.

During the Superintendent’s Report, WCS Superintendent Jason Golden gave updates about the scheduling process for WCS Online in the second semester and how the district plans to support its students. He also thanked the students who spoke during the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

In the School Spotlight, Lipscomb Elementary was honored for being named National Blue Ribbon School. This is the 13th time a school in the district has received this recognition.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following items related to the 2020-2021 School Board Budget: General Purpose School Fund Amendment Safe Schools Grant General Purpose School Fund Amendment Donation Robotic Education Capital Projects Fund Intra-category Trinity Walking Path

Approved an amended Request for (Flex) Asynchronous Learning Fridays

Approved the following policies on First Reading: Discrimination / Harassment of Employees Complaints and Grievances Student Discrimination, Harassment, Bullying, Cyber-Bullying and Intimidation



In Other Business, the Board:

Approved Report Cards and Grading Systems on Second Reading

Approved the 2021-2022 Budget Timeline

Approved the Donation of Computers from Williamson County

Approved the Physician Supported Request for a student to be exempt from Compulsory Attendance

Approved the Music City Assembly of God Church Lease at Mill Creek Middle School

Approved the Town of Nolensville Sidewalk Easement Request at Nolensville Elementary School

A recording of the meeting in its entirety is available for viewing.

The next regular School Board meeting will take place November 16 at 6:30 p.m.