WCS Across the Board – October 18, 2021

School Board District Four representative Josh Brown was introduced during the Board’s regular meeting Monday, October 18. Brown was appointed and sworn in at the October 11 County Commission Meeting. He replaces Brad Fiscus who moved out of state.

Superintendent Jason Golden thanked those in attendance and stated how proud he was of WCS teachers and students for their hard work during the first quarter. Golden also updated the Board on the district’s staffing shortages and the Food Services supply shortages.

In Student Spotlights, the district’s first Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association appearance resulted in several State titles for WCS middle school students. From Brentwood Middle, both the boys and girls teams won in their respective Class AA State Cross Country championships. The boys team, coached by Nathan Cummings, includes Kehler Vaughn, Hudson McKnight, Luke Mathey, Andrew Spector, Cutler Embry, David VanDyke, Kellen Nash, John Schaefer, Luke Harren, Beck Fielder and Jacob Porter. The girls team, also coached by Nathan Cummings, includes Lia Banovac, Lauren Banovac, Rosie Devree, Talya Williams, Mary Alden Miller, Ollie Fielder, Eisley Cowart, Kristin Hyams, Finley DeTray, Sidney Day and Violet Roche.

From Legacy Middle, Larkin Johnson, Janie Reames, Layne Melton, Kate Seymour, Ellie Seymour, Brennan McCain and Laura Gupton won the State Cross Country Class A Girls Team title. They are coached by Kristen Reames. LMS student Larkin Johnson won an individual State championship in the State Cross Country Class A Girls division, and LMS student Dylan Lookingbill won the State title in the boys division.

Thompson’s Station Middle also came out on top at the championship. Dylan Wierenga, Sam Sklenka, Preston Wildman, Graham Harrell, Bryson Mabie, Channing Ruiz, Tyler Bell, Myles Holloman and James Grauberger won the State Cross Country Class A Boys Team championship title. They are coached by Ryan Wagoner.

At the high school level, Franklin High’s Sophia DiPaolo won the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Associatoin (TSSAA) State Golf Division 1-AA Girls Individual championship. She is coached by John Whipple. Brentwood High’s boys golf team won the State Golf Division 1-AA Boys Team title. The team includes Bryce Callaway, Nolan Griggs, Sam Johnson, Troup Wallace, Grant Clunan and Jacob Purifoy, and they are coached by Chris Saunders.

In School Spotlights, Clovercroft Elementary was recognized for being named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: Approval of September 20, 2021 School Board Meeting Minutes Approval of Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests Approval of ePlan’s American Rescue Plan, ARP Homeless 2.0 of 2022 Approval to Transfer Funds to Extended School Program and Cafeteria Funds



In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2021-22 School Board Budget items: General Purpose School Fund Carryover Early Literacy Training Grant – $99,000 General Purpose School Fund Transition Grant – $74,885 General Purpose School Fund School Health Donation – $8,000 Education Capital Projects Fund Intracategory Summit High Addition – $575,000



The meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The School Board’s next regular meeting will take place Monday, November 15, and begin at 6:30 p.m.