WCS Across the Board – November 27, 2023



The Williamson County School Board unanimously approved the 2024-25 School Calendar at its November 27 meeting. The Board also approved the 2024-2028 Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the public speakers and talked about the State’s third-grade retention law. Golden also spoke about the State’s new letter-grade system for school districts as well as about the district’s bus pilot transportation program.

In Staff Spotlights, WCS Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong was recognized for receiving the inaugural Tennessee School Communicator of the Year Award from the Tennessee School Public Relations Association.

In Student Spotlights, the Brentwood High girls cross-country team was celebrated for its fourth consecutive Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Girls Cross-Country State Championship. The BHS coaches are Robert Pautienus and Michelle Doty.

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall is the TSSAA Girls Class AAA 5K champion. Her coach is Christopher Demetra.

Ravenwood High’s Miles Ramer is the TSSAA Boys Class AA 5K State champion. His coach is Pete Mueller.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2023-2024 School Board Budget Items:

General Purpose School Fund Amendment State Special Education Preschool Grant – $765,154

General Purpose School Fund Amendment United Way Grant – $316,925

Education Capital Projects Fund Intracategory Page High Phase IV – $1,175,000

Approved the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan (Annual Agenda Item)

Reviewed the Code of Ethics (Annual Agenda Item)

Reviewed Board Norms (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the following Board policies on first reading:

Agendas

Work-Based Learning

Approved the TISA Accountability Report

Approved the 2024-25 Calendar (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes the following items:

October 23, 2023 School Board Meeting Minutes

2023-24 Hearing Officers List

LEA Compliance Report (Annual Agenda Item)

Recommendation for Field Trip Fee REquests

Creekside Elementary School Outdoor Classroom

Page High School Softball Facility

Summit High School Battling Cage Modification

City of Franklin Request for a Sanitary Sewer Easement at Legacy Middle School

City of Franklin Request for a Sanitary Sewer Easement at Oak View Elementary School

The Board meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Source: WCS InFocus

