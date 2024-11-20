WCS Across the Board – November 18, 2024



The School Board approved the 2025-26 and 2026-27 School Calendars at its November 18 meeting.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked Board members for their work. Golden also thanked the public speakers and spoke about fine arts supplements, recess and Gallup surveys.

In Student Spotlights, the students who were named to the All-State Choirs were recognized, which includes Brentwood High’s Tatum Avrit, Addison Bracy, Jackson Campbell, Taylor Deans and Reagan Schmicker and Centennial High’s Anna Myrick. The Brentwood High choir is led by Natalie Pratt, and the Centennial High choir is led by Johnathan Vest.

Nolensville High’s David Fik, Jacob Gray, Layla McKinney and Annaross Wetzel were also selected for the All-State Choir. Their teacher is Cassidy Van Amburg.

Page High’s Peter Singletary also joined the All-State Choir. His teacher is Brock Nason.

From Ravenwood High, several students were selected for the State honor. Ashi Agarwal, Brooke Boyer, Eli Miller, Andrew Mueller, Koena Mukherjee, Jack O’Dell, Audrey O’Donnell, Drew Porter and Sarah Smith were celebrated. Their teacher is Rose Hellmers.

Summit High students were also recognized for joining the All-State Choir. Zach Ariotti, Kaydence Arora, Emily Derrick, Olivia Elston, Melissa Hoggard, Nate Hoggard, Autumn Shaffer and Wyatt Yommer were honored. Their teacher is Kaylen Williams.

The Nolensville High girls volleyball team won the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Class AAA Girls Volleyball State Championship. Their coach is Brett Young.

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall is the TSSAA Girls Class AAA Cross-Country State Champion. Her coach is Christopher Demetra.

Independence High’s Asher Oates is the TSSAA Boys Class AAA Cross-Country State Champion. His coach is Luke Finley.

The Brentwood High girls cross-country team placed first in the TSSAA Girls Class AAA Cross-Country Team State Championship. Their coach is Robert Pautienus.

Five high schoolers were also recognized for earning a perfect composite score on the ACT. Brentwood High’s John Choi, Brentwood High’s Parsa Khairollahi, Brentwood High’s Katie Wang, Page High’s Evan Moore and Independence High’s Connor Britt were all celebrated.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the 2025-26 Calendar with Early Release and Late Start Days and the 2026-27 School Calendar

Approved the following Board Policies on Second Reading: Interscholastic Athletics Equal Opportunity Employment, as amended

Approved the 2024-25 Superintendent’s Goals

Appointed of PECCA “special question committee”

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: October 21, 2024 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board Policies on Second Reading: Online Learning Program Credit Requirements for Graduation 2024-25 Hearing Officers List LEA Compliance Report (Annual Agenda Item) Adoption of the Williamson County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Building Model Request Creekside School Shade Structure Right of Way Request and Easement Acquisition from the Town of Thompson’s Station at Thompson’s Station Elementary and Middle Schools Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Source: WCS

