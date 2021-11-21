WCS Across the Board – November 15, 2021

The Williamson County School Board unanimously voted to approve the 2022-23 School Calendar at its November 15 meeting. The 2022-23 school year will begin with a half-day on Friday, August 5.

In his report, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the Board members for their hard work at the work session Thursday, November 11. Golden informed the Board of the recent history regarding masks in the district. He also spoke about curriculum review policies and staffing challenges in the district, thanking volunteers for their efforts.

In Student Spotlights, five students were recognized for earning a perfect ACT composite score. Brentwood High’s Alexander Wilson, Centennial High’s Liam Smith, Independence High’s Alexandra Hasamear, Ravenwood High’s Lana Cartailler and Renaissance High’s Chase Fetherling all earned a 36 composite on their exams.

The Nolensville High volleyball team won the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Volleyball Division 1 Class AAA championship. The team includes Avery Young, Maymie Guthrie, Sydney Bloedorn, Ella Sylvester, Maggie Rickert, Ellie Tant, Madeline McNeely, Caroline Johnston, Peyton Neal, Katie Hammonds, Paisley Layton, Maggie Allred, Marlee Holden, Kaira Knox and Bella Martin. They are coached by Brett Young.

The Page High girls soccer team won the TSSAA State Soccer Division 1 Class AA championship. The team includes Gabby Rainey, Kendall Jewett, Anna Baker, Mallory Strock, McKenzie Graham, Isabella Pilkington, Kayla Pack, Ansley Hitt, Maggie Brzica, Riley Kate Collins, Kate Nelson, Emerson Ladd, Gracie Segundo, Sami Brown, Callie Henson, Megan Sipe, Maddie Faro, Mia Johnson, Reagan Hamilton, Breelyn Cotton, Addison Baggett, Ayden Weinstein, Hayley Zehnder, Linley Skiles, Rylie King, Kaetlyn Davis, Jaiden Ocheltree, Kyla Davis, Ella Wood, Abby Thornton, Kennedy Santos, Addison Dugger, Katherine Wheeler, Lauren Utley, Blakely Willie, Ashley Reed and Julia Osburn. They are coached by Nate Clapp.

The Brentwood High girls cross-country team is the TSSAA State Cross-Country Division I Class AAA champions. The team includes Kylie Adams, Tatum Avrit, Sydney Babb, Lola Baker, Ruby Baker, Taylor Blandford, Olivia Bratcher, Aria Burton, Skyler Callaway, Rachel Clark, Brooke Cole, Carly Conte, Catherine Conte, Lydia Cromwell, Ava Doyle, Althea English, Annie Grimes, Landry Hannan, Rachel Haws, Kyndal Hazen, Jasmine Jordan-Lake, Clara Beth Lee, Marisa Maas, Sydney Manchester, Sadie Mangelsdorf, Sara McClung, Sarah Morgan Miller, Kiley O’Shaughnessy, Hailey Parker, Cari Pautienus, Lydia Perrigo, Klara Schaller, Maisy Shake, Dailey Shake, Scarlett Spender, Annmarie Stallman, Peyton Strauss, Emerson Symonds, Julia Tatum, Caroline Thacker, Brook Tyll, Claire VanDyke and Sasha Villaruz. They are coached by Rob Pautienus.

Ravenwood High’s Miles Ramer won the TSSAA State Cross-Country Division I Class AAA boys individual championship title. He is coached by Pete Mueller.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the removal of the existing mask requirement

Approved the following 2021-22 School Board Budget items: General Purpose School Fund SRO Grant – $35,000 General Purpose School Fund Tennessee Foundational Skills Curriculum Grant – $300,000 General Purpose School Fund Disproportionality – $1,135,174 General Purpose School Fund Intracategory Page High – $5,089,000 General Purpose School Fund Buses – $2,519,000 General Purpose School Fund Intercategory Transfer Salary 21-22 – $8,496,318 Education Capital Projects Synthetic Turf Football Fields ITF – $2,600,000 Education Capital Projects Brentwood Middle School ITF – $28,000,000 Education Capital Projects Transportation Building Addition ITF – $1,500,000 Education Capital Projects Asphalt, Roof and WWTP ITF – $8,705,000 Education Capital Projects Page high Phase III ITF – $4,000,000

Approved the Five Year Capital Plan 2021-2027 (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the following Board Policies on first reading:

Student Wellness (New)

Virtual Education Program

Approved the 2022-2023 School Calendar

Approved the School Board Norms, Board Policy 1.107 (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the Code of Conduct for School Board Members, Board Policy 1.2021 (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved WCS Online School Names (Discovery Virtual K-8 School and Vanguard Virtual High School)

Approved the Appointments of PECCA “special question committee”

Approved the Recommendation to Support Spring Hill in Renaming Twin Lakes Drive to Austins Way

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: Approval of October 18, 2021, School Board Meeting Minutes Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests Independence High School Athletic Lockers LEA Compliance Report 2021-2022 Hearing Officer List



The Board meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The Board’s next regularly scheduled meeting will take place Tuesday, January 18, 2022, due to the holiday.