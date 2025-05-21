WCS Across the Board – May 19, 2025



The Williamson County School Board approved a pay raise for employees for the 2025-26 school year. The proposed pay chart is subject to budget approval by the County Commission, which will vote on the district’s proposed budget in June.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the evening’s public speakers. Golden also spoke about the end of the school year and graduations.

In Student Spotlights, many students were celebrated for placing first in their categories of the Technology Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference. From Franklin High, Travis Baltau, Cate Chatham, Luke Kaikaris and Nathan Kim were all honored. Their advisers are Shane McNeill and Beth Foreman.

From Nolensville High, Paul Jang, Tanush Jegannathan, Utkarsh Jha, Pranav Karthikeyan, Puneeth Pradeep and Caroline Rengar were celebrated for their success at the TSA State Leadership Conference. Their adviser is Elvia Klym.

From Page High, Bailey Murray, Shruthika Kakumani, Shruthi Mogan, Shivam Bhardwaj, Supriya Bindra, Shruthi Mogan, Thomas Delk, Bailey Murray and Logan Thiel were recognized. Their adviser is Jay Emmons.

From Ravenwood High, Shrivatsan Venkatraman, Tiya Desai, Sophia Lin, Krina Patel, Gnanadatta Rambha, Anwita Satyawadi, Agamya Singh, Srikar Kusumachi, Aryan Shaikh, Arnav Mehta, Yug Patel, Gautham Giri, Abigail Goddard, Laasya Kandali, Meghana Sappidi, Lillyanne Smith, Vighnesh Vijayakumar, Felopateer Joseph, Ibrahim Khan, Abduazin Rakhmanov, Advik Anand, Aryan Chaitanya, Vivaan Rochlani, Adwaya Yesare, Sashank Dara, Aneek Polepalli, Abduazim Rakhmanov, Parthiban Sivakumar, Venkata Sai J. Venkumahanthi, Varun Yellanki, Chaytrika Golla, Laasya Kandali, Amrutha Sree Murahari, Shaurya Nadagoudra, Aahan Swain, Vaishnavi Akshaya and Yeni Shetty were all recognized. Their adviser is Jeremy Paisley.

From Legacy Middle, Molly Pouncey, John Heimerle, Molly Pouncey, Lyanna Ward, Reid Allen, Dalton Mauk, John Heimerle, Jackson Lynch, Cal McLeod, Max Rainey and Ryan Silverstein were honored. Their adviser is Amber Elkins.

Many students were also recognized for earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. Those students are Brentwood High’s Chaplin Clauer, Grady Deaton, Ryan Gardocki, Ahbi Patel, Walker Schul, Zixiang Shen, Ashley Shepherd and Claire Zhang; Centennial High’s Sofia Bailey, Gavin Fu, Turner Hanna, Arden Smith, Elise Marlo and Adriana Yocum; Franklin High’s Justin Clayton and Michael Zink; Independence High’s Reagan Graham, Devon Perry and Owen Sower; Nolensville High’s Charles Jarrell and Caroline Renegar; Page High’s Lucy McGregor and Everett Baurle; Ravenwood High’s Abigail Higgins, Varun Kilaru, Varshini Mohanasekaran, Cole Montgomery, Victor Superi, Luca Tarantino, Krishna Volety, Desmond Mathew Thomas, Aarush Tiyyagura, Abigail Kauppila, Mary Elizabeth Moore and Sophia Pannu; and Summit High’s Cash Coons and Nathan Hoggard.

Centennial High’s Alex Schindley placed first in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference Introduction to Marketing Concepts category. His adviser is Robbie Reed.

Franklin High’s National History Honor Society was named the National Chapter of the Year. Their adviser is Ray Scheetz.

Ravenwood High’s Abigail Goddard, Meghana Sappidi and Lilyanne Smith placed first in the DECA International Career Development Conference Independent Business Plan category. Their adviser is Jennifer Doak.

Ravenwood High’s flag football team won the State title in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Girls Flag Football State Championship. Their coach is Ricky Rodriguez.

From Woodland Middle, Vidula Kalathur placed first in the Tennessee Titans Regional Spelling Bee.

In Staff Spotlights, Page Middle’s Evan Burton was named the Tennessee Music Education Association (TMEA) Outstanding Middle School Music Educator of the Year.

Franklin High’s Nick Blue, Page Middle’s Carolyn Hankins and Mill Creek Elementary’s Elaina Gallas were all named Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence.

In School Spotlights, Fairview Elementary received the Tennessee Purple Star Award.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2024-25 School Board Budget items General Purpose School Fund Resolution Custodial Supervision – $20,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Trustee Commission – $300,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolution ESCO Payment – $1,163,173.88 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Additional Insurance Expenses – $700,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Additional Textbook Expenses – $900,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Student Support Services Additional Expenses – $150,000 Education Capital Projects Fund Resolution Intracategory Creekside Project Traffic Signal – $200,000

Approved the following Board Policy on Second Reading Child Find and Special Education

Approved the following Board Policy on First and Final Reading Semester and Final Exams

Approved the following Board Policy on First Reading Student Wellness

Approved the School Board Meeting Dates for 2025-26 (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the PECCA Memorandum of Understanding (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the 2025-26 Pay Charts

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes April 21, 2025 School Board Meeting Minutes Building Modification Request for Exterior LED Sign at Franklin High School Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The Board meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m.

