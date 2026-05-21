WCS Across the Board – May 18, 2026

The Williamson County School Board met for its regular meeting on Monday, May 18.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the Board and public speakers. He also spoke about the ongoing work of the Screentime Committee, encouraging those in attendance to watch the previous week’s Work Session.

In Student Spotlights, the district celebrated more than a dozen students who earned a perfect composite ACT score; winners at the DECA International Career Development Conference; State winners at the TSA State Leadership Conference; high school State speech and debate winners; students who won first place at the Tennessee State Science Olympiad; and Centennial High’s State champions from the first Tennessee high school eSports tournament.

In School Spotlights, both Sunset Elementary and Legacy Middle were recognized as Best Buddies Outstanding Elementary and Middle School Chapters of the Year, respectively.

In Staff Spotlights, Woodland Middle’s Aurora Foster, Centennial High’s Trevor Baxter and Page High’s Taylor Kollmeier were named Country Music Association Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2025-26 School Board Budget items: General Purpose School Fund Amendment TCAT Donation Dual Enrollment in the amount of $8,278.79 General Purpose School Fund Amendment MTSU Donation Dual Enrollment in the amount $6,500 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Letter Grade Bonus in the amount of $4,000,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Trustee Commission in the amount of $300,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolution ESCO Payment in the amount of $1,183,842.58 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Additional Insurance Expenses in the amount of $2,400,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolution Additional Student Support Services Expenses in the amount of $200,000

Approved the Child Find and Special Education Board Policy on First Reading

Approved School Board Meeting Dates

Approved High Performing School District Flexibility Act

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: April 20, 2026 School Board Meeting Minutes Salary Deduction Board Policy on First and Final Reading Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The Board meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m.

Source: WCS

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