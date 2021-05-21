WCS Across the Board – May 17, 2021

The School Board approved a revised 2021-22 General Purpose Budget of $414,579,134 at its May 17 meeting. The revised budget will be submitted to the County Commission committees for approval.

During the Superintendent’s Report, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked public commenters for their feedback. He reviewed safety protocols with the Board and said that masks will be recommended, but not required, beginning after the school day ends May 21. Golden also gave an update on the district’s review of curriculum and the progress with Fostering Healthy Solutions.

In Student Spotlights, Brentwood High senior Nelson Rose was recognized for being named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Brentwood Middle sixth grade students Caitlyn Arnold and Ashley Xu qualified for the World VEX Robotics Competition after winning at the State level. Their coach is Adam Petree. Ravenwood High students Mark Bell, Judah Benjamin, Kade Henderson, Adwit Satyawadi and Connor Tasik will also be competing at the World VEX Robotics Competition. They are coached by Rus Hayes.

Several students placed first in the Tennessee History Day competition, including Spring Station Middle students Aidan Russ, Austin Russ and Madeleine Russ. Summit High’s Eli Martin, Alicia Dinwiddie, Jaqueline Dinwiddie and Sophia Hall also placed first in their categories.

Brentwood Middle students Jacob Dong and Katherine Perez earned first place in the Tennessee State Science Olympiad. From Woodland Middle, Aditya Pradeep and Vedant Misra also placed first in their competition, as did Ravenwood High’s Eli Bullock-Papa, Sophia Wang, Ammar Farra, Ryan Jordan, Sophia McAtee and Aaron Wu.

Williamson County high school media students also brought home many titles at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Midsouth Student Production Awards. Brentwood High’s Noah True, Eliza Linney and Stuart Beaton created the Best Public Service Announcement. Their teacher is Ronnie Adcock. Franklin High’s Sarah Scott won Best Editing, and her teacher is Keri Thompson. Page High’s Matthew Spining won Best Director, and his classmate Joe Ekker won Best Photographer. They are taught by Terry Flowers. Ravenwood High student Will Stafford won both Best Writing and Best Fiction. Brooks Taylor, also from Ravenwood High, won in the Best Sports category. Their teacher is Megan Sanchez.

Brentwood High’s Emily Kalinowski, MJ Brown and Nelson Rose placed first in their categories of the Tennessee State Career Development Conference. They are taught by Lisa Neese and Melissa Bashore. Page High students Madison Slater and Emelie McKenzie, taught by Tristan Brown, also placed first at the same conference. Ravenwood High’s Meredith Sedberry, Harshitha Marepally, Sydnee Floyd, Parrish Rothman and Omkar Upadhye also won their categories. They are taught by Shanee McGhee. From Fairveiw High, Makayla Dobeck and Ella McClendon won first place, and their teacher is Rebecca Brashier.

More than a dozen middle school students placed first in the Technology Student Association (TSA) State competition. Fairview Middle’s Xander McElroy, Sophia Meece and Hayden Damaschun earned a top spot, and they are coached by Sarah Reynolds. From Page Middle, Carson Woodring, Erica Bowman, Alan Foeder, Abi Jones, Gabriele Redding, Aditi Bindra, Connor Parton, Ronan Nolan, Yug Patel, Sathvik Gaddam, Micahel Eischen, Yui Tateuchi, Pooja Potharaju, Varenya Katta, Sloane Strickland, Shruthi Mogan, Janvi Vashishtha, Reeva Lalani, Abbygale Robledo and Shruthika Kakumani won their respective categories. Their coach is Colleen Lowe.

Brentwood High’s Shaye Eggleston is the Tennessee Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year. Her coaches are Barbara Campbell, Angie Noble and Cathy Cram.

In Staff Spotlights, Page Middle’s Colleen Lowe won TSA Middle School Adviser of the Year. Franklin High’s Ray Scheetz received the Outstanding Teacher of American History award from the Tennessee Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

Three WCS educators were recognized by the Tennessee Association for the Gifted. Crockett Elementary teacher Stephanie Higgs earned the Horizon Award. Hillsboro/Walnut Grove teacher Anna Cassalia and Creekside/Grassland teacher Emily Hollett won the Curriculum Award.

In New Business, the Board:

Accepted the Superintendent’s Evaluation (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the following Schol Board Budget Amendments and Resolutions: SRO Grant – $35,000 Literacy Training Grant – $471,800 Additional Student Support Services Expenses – $250,000 Trustee Commission – $250,000 ESCO Payment – $1,082,578.26 COVID-19 Related Needs – Payroll – $2,396,000 COVID-19 Related Neesd – General Purpose – $956,500 2021-22 Revised General Purpose Budget – $414,579,134

Approved the Following Board Policies on First Reading Public Records Request Personnel Goals Separation Practices for Classified Employees Medicines

Approved the Deletion of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act

Approved the 2021-22 Late Start Days

Approved the Williamson County Schools Representative for Growth Plan Coordinating Committee

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Following Board Policies on Second Reading Agendas Physician-Supported Request for Child to be Excused from Compulsory Attendee Approved ePlan Applications and Budgets for FY2021-2022 142 School Federal Projects to include ESEA Grants, Title I-A, I Delinquent, I Neglected, Title IIA, Title IIIA, IV, IDEA, Part B, IDEA Pre-School Grants, IDEA Partnership for Systemic Change, K-12, and Carl Perkins Basic Grant, with Superintendent Authorizations (Annual Agenda Item)



The next regularly scheduled School Board meeting will take place June 21 at 6:30 p.m.

A recording of the May Board meeting is available in its entirety.