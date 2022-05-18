WCS Across the Board May 16, 2022

The Williamson County School Board voted to approve a new 2022-23 pay schedule for employees at its May 16 meeting.

The School Board also voted to approve the evaluation of Superintendent Jason Golden.

In his report to the Board, Golden thanked those who spoke during public comment. He also spoke about Board and district goals, including addressing the recommendations from Fostering Healthy Solutions.

In Student Spotlights, three Ravenwood High students, Mark Bell, Adwit Satyawadi and Connor Tasik, were celebrated for winning the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) Robotics National Championship. Their teacher is JROTC instructor Rus Hayes.

Ten students were recognized for scoring a perfect composite on the ACT exam. Those students are Brentwood High’s Raymond Gardocki, William Hong, Mollie McMullan and Luca Santilli; Franklin High’s Nathan Dinoia and Hannah Wimpy; Ravenwood High’s Matthew Mueller, Andrew Salmon, Sophia Wang and Kaitlyn Wojtak.

TV/Film students around the district were highlighted for their success in the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Midsouth Student Production Awards. Brentwood High’s WBHS 9 Level IV team won the Best Newcast category. Their teacher is Ronnie Adcock.

Franklin High’s Matt Perry won Best Animations/Graphics/Special Effects, and Emmaline Warden won Best Arts/Entertainment/Cultural Affairs. FHS student Graham Wynn won three awards: Best Non-Fiction, Best Director and Best Writing. Their instructor is Keri Thompson.

Ravenwood High students also performed well at the competition. RHS students Ana Laura Morales, Simone Jones and Ryann Moody won Best Public Service Announcement. Matthew Bowen and Owen Reed won Best Sports, and Olivia Freeman and Ella Ridlen won Best Commercial. Their teachers are Megan Sanchez and Chelsea Kite.

WCS high school students were also successful at the DECA State Career Development Conference. Brentwood High’s Colin Carpenter placed first in Personal Financial Literacy; Eshaan Chandra placed first in Role Play in the Entrepreneurship Series; and James Kazmierowicz placed first in Test in Principles of Finance. Their teacher is Lisa Nease.

From Franklin High, Savannah Mann won the Marketing Communication Series, and her classmates Fisher Anderson and Adam Ray won Sport and Entertainment Marketing Team. Their instructor is Anita Roenbeck.

Page High’s Sam Ross and Leah Rovey won Principals of Marketing and Principles of Hospitality, respectively. Their teacher is Tristan Brown.

Omkar Upadhye, from Ravenwood High, placed first in Financial Consulting. RHS students Shobhini Kumar and Harshitha Sriramoju placed first in Community Giving Project. Jian Reodica and Ara Alabi, also from Ravenwood, placed first in the International Business Plan category. Their teacher is Shanee McGhee.

Several schools were also recognized for competing in the State Science Olympiad. Brentwood High won the Forensics and Remote Sensing categories, and Ravenwood High won the Bridges and It’s About Time categories.

Page High students were recognized for their win at the Technology Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference. Aaditya Dundigalla, Jab Saravanan, Jackson Ulvila and Brennan Wallin were named the Engineering Design Champions.

In Staff Spotlights, four WCS educators were named Country Music Association Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence. Those teachers are Edmondson Elementary’s Elaina Gallas, Brentwood Middle’s Tiffany Turner, Page Middle’s Evan Burton and Nolensville High’s Michael Holland.

In New Business, the School Board:

Approved the Evaluation of the Superintendent (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the following 2021-2022 School Board Budget Amendments and Resolutions: General Purpose School Fund Amendments Bridge Camps Grant – $1,166,232.72 General Purpose School Fund Amendments Summer Learning Camps Grant – $2,812,709.95 General Purpose School Fund Amendments STREAM Mini Camps Grant – $803,631.41 General Purpose School Fund Amendments Summer Transportation Grant – $757,384.19 General Purpose School Fund Resolutions Additional SSS Expenses – $275,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolutions Trustee Commission – $650,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolutions ESCO Payment – $1,101,303.99 General Purpose School Fund Resolutions Additional Insurance Expenses – $550,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolutions Additional Substitute Pay Expenses – $2,500,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolutions Additional Fuel Costs – $366,000 General Purpose School Fund Resolutions Additional Cafeteria Expenses – $3,067,500

Approved ESEA Grants (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the following Board policies on second reading: Report Cards and Grading Systems Credit Requirements for Graduation

Approved the following Board policies on first reading: Charter School Applications Enrollment in Advanced Courses (New) Code of Conduct (New) Drug-Free Schools (New)

Approved the PECCA Memorandum of Understanding (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Certified and Classified Pay Schedules for the 2022-23 School Year

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: April 18, 2022 School Board Meeting Minutes Easement at Trinity Elementary/Park TDOT Easement at Fairview High/Middle School Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



A recording of the meeting in its entirety is available online.

The School Board’s next regular meeting will take place Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m.