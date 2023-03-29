WCS Across the Board – March 27, 2023

The Williamson County School Board unanimously approved all four of the district’s proposed budgets for the 2023-24 school year at its March 27 meeting, which includes a requested six percent raise for district salaried and hourly employees pending funding from the State.

The approved budgets still depend on Williamson County Commission approval and State funding from the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) model. The projected amount of State funding is scheduled to be received on May 1.

The Board also approved the Textbook Adoption Committee’s recommendation for next year’s math textbooks after approving amendments from District 6 Representative Jay Galbreath and District 10 Representative Eric Welch.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the public commenters and spoke about the tragedy that happened at Covenant School in Nashville.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the 2023-2024 School Budget, which includes: General Purpose School Fund – $517,589,466 Central Cafeteria Fund – $19,015,289 Extended School Program Fund – $6,337,642 Capital Requests – $16,252,690

Approved the Textbook Adoption Committee Recommendation for Math Textbooks as Amended (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the 2023-2024 High School Courses (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved the 2023-2024 Special Course Application (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: February 20, 2023 School Board Meeting Minutes Board Policies – Second Reading School Attendance Areas, Zoning and Nonresident Use of Internet (New) Board Policy for Deletion – Second Reading Use of Electronic Mail Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The Board meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board meeting will take place Monday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m.

