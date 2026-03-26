The Williamson County School Board approved the proposed 2026-27 budgets at its March 23 meeting.

The proposed budget includes a General Purpose School Fund of $571,684,432, which includes an amendment from the Board that returned elementary social studies textbooks to the budget; a Central Cafeteria Fund of $21,615,317; an Extended School Program Fund of $8,257,627; and a Capital Outlay Request of $13,665,250. In keeping with the County Government’s proposed raise for county employees, the district’s proposed budget also includes a four percent cost-of-living raise for faculty and staff. Williamson County School’s per pupil expenditure is $12,738, which is less that the State average of $12,749. With approximately 42,000 students, that per pupil expenditure makes up the bulk of the proposed General Purpose School Fund budget.

The County Commission will vote on the proposed budget on June 18.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the public speakers for their comments. He also spoke about the work session and said that the Board would receive a Screentime Committee update in April.

In Student Spotlights, the District recognized 56 National Merit Finalists, four high school state wrestling champions and dozens of All-State Choir, Band, Orchestra and Theater students. In Staff Spotlights, Nolensville High theater director Laura Parker was recognized for being named the All-State Theater Teacher of the Year.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the 2026-27 FY Proposed Budget, which includes: 2026-27 FY General Purpose School Fund Budget – $571,684,432 2026-27 Central Cafeteria Fund Budget – $21,615,317 2026-27 FY Extended School Program (SACC) Fund Budget – $8,257,627 2026-27 FY Capital Outlay Request – $13,665,250

Approved High School Courses and Special Course Applications (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Health and Career and Technical Education Textbook Adoption Committee Recommendation (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: February 17, 2026 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board Policies on First Reading: New Board Member Orientation Code of Conduct Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The Board meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Source: WCS

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