WCS Across the Board March 21: School Budget Approved for 2022-2023

The Williamson County School Board unanimously approved the 2022-23 School Budget at its regular March meeting. The budget includes a General Purpose School Fund of $467,182,046, a Capital Request budget of $12,514,650, a Central Cafeteria Fund of $19,522,056 and an Extended School Program Fund of $5,841,165.

The budget will now go to the County Commission to be approved at their June 27 meeting.

In his report to the School Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the members for their work and discussed the budget, revenue sources and employee pay raises.

In Student Spotlights, high school media students were recognized for their success at the Tennessee High School Press Association (THSPA) Awards. Brentwood High WBHS 9 students won the Mark Madison Best TV Station, and the BHS football crew won the Best Sports Coverage of a Live Event. Brentwood High’s Eliza Linney won Best Commerical, and she and Noah True won Best News Package. Brentwood High students Courtney Stanley and Warren Coffman won the Best Sports Video. Their teacher is Ronnie Adcock.

From Franklin High, Anna Raye Jones won Best Videographer, and Clay Tillman won Best TV Reporter. Their classmate Graham Wynn won the Best Video category. They are taught by Keri Thompson.

From Independence High, Hooper, Katie Heithcock and David Ross won the Best Sports Picture Yearbook category. They are taught by Laura Kim. Also from Independence, Nat Finley won the Best Music Video award. She is taught by Matt Balzer.

Ravenwood High’s Ryann Moody, Ana Laura Morales and Simone Jones won the Best Public Service Announcement category. Their teacher is Megan Sanchez.

In athletics, five WCS students were named State champions at the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Wrestling Tournament. Independence High’s Brooklyn long won the girls 138-pound division, and Ravenwood High’s Kaylen Thomas won the girls 132-pound division. Two Fairview High students earned State titles: Jacob Clevenger in the boys 182-pound division and Kendrick Curtis in the boys 220-pound division. Finally, Jarvis Little from Summit High won the boys 120-pound division.

In Staff Spotlights, Ravenwood High teacher Katerina Bandy is the Tennessee Geographic Alliance’s Geography Teacher of the Year. WCS Coordinated School Health Supervisor Mandi Thompson is the Tennessee Department of Education’s Mid-Cumberland Regional Coordinator of the Year.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the 2022-23 School Budget, which includes: General Purpose School Fund Central Cafeteria Fund Extended School Program Fund Capital Requests

Approved the following policies on first and final reading: Board Members Legal Status Textbook Selection and Adoption

Approved Special Course Application (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved High School Courses (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: Approval of the School Board Meeting Minutes Approval of the following Board policies on second reading: Naming Facilities Interference/Disruption of School Activities Students Receiving Special Education Services Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



A recording of the meeting in its entirety is available online.

The Board’s next regular meeting will be held Monday, April 18, and begin at 6:30 p.m.