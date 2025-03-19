WCS Across the Board – March 18, 2025

The Williamson County Board of Education approved budgets for the 2025-2026 school year during its regular meeting March 17, 2025.

The Board approved the 2025-26 General Purpose School Fund of $565,306,797; the Central Cafeteria Fund of $20,827,302; the Extended School Fund of $8,077,174; and the Capital Outlay Request Fund of $14,135,800. The budgets will be presented to the Education and Budget committees of the Williamson County Commission before a presentation for approval to the full Commission in June.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved two budget amendments to the 2024-25 General Purpose School Fund to include $7,500 for a dual enrollment donation and $6,500 for a safety equipment donation.

Approved two polices on first reading including Homebound Instructions and Library Materials.

Approved High School Courses and Special Course Applications.

Approved science textbooks.

Approved school fees for 2025-26.

In other business, the Board:

Approved four Board policies on second reading including Public Records Request, Interscholastic Athletics, Criminal Background Checks and Line and Staff Relations.

Deleted Board policy Organization Charts.

Approved Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests.

The next regular meeting of the Williamson County Board of Education will take place on Monday, April 21, 2025, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Williamson County Administrative Complex Auditorium.

