WCS Across the Board – March 18, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

The Williamson County Board of Education approved budgets for the 2025-2026 school year during its regular meeting March 17, 2025.

The Board approved the 2025-26 General Purpose School Fund of $565,306,797; the Central Cafeteria Fund of $20,827,302; the Extended School Fund of $8,077,174; and the Capital Outlay Request Fund of $14,135,800. The budgets will be presented to the Education and Budget committees of the Williamson County Commission before a presentation for approval to the full Commission in June.

In New Business, the Board:

  • Approved two budget amendments to the 2024-25 General Purpose School Fund to include $7,500 for a dual enrollment donation and $6,500 for a safety equipment donation.
  • Approved two polices on first reading including Homebound Instructions and Library Materials.
  • Approved High School Courses and Special Course Applications.
  • Approved science textbooks.
  • Approved school fees for 2025-26.

In other business, the Board:

  • Approved four Board policies on second reading including Public Records Request, Interscholastic Athletics, Criminal Background Checks and Line and Staff Relations.
  • Deleted Board policy Organization Charts.
  • Approved Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests.

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here