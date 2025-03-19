WCS Across the Board – March 18, 2025

The Williamson County Board of Education approved budgets for the 2025-2026 school year during its regular meeting March 17, 2025.
The Board approved the 2025-26 General Purpose School Fund of $565,306,797; the Central Cafeteria Fund of $20,827,302; the Extended School Fund of $8,077,174; and the Capital Outlay Request Fund of $14,135,800. The budgets will be presented to the Education and Budget committees of the Williamson County Commission before a presentation for approval to the full Commission in June.
In New Business, the Board:
- Approved two budget amendments to the 2024-25 General Purpose School Fund to include $7,500 for a dual enrollment donation and $6,500 for a safety equipment donation.
- Approved two polices on first reading including Homebound Instructions and Library Materials.
- Approved High School Courses and Special Course Applications.
- Approved science textbooks.
- Approved school fees for 2025-26.
In other business, the Board:
- Approved four Board policies on second reading including Public Records Request, Interscholastic Athletics, Criminal Background Checks and Line and Staff Relations.
- Deleted Board policy Organization Charts.
- Approved Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests.
