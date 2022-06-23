WCS Across the Board June 20 , 2022

The Willamson County School Board voted to extend Superintendent Jason Golden’s contract one additional year to a State allowed maximum of four years at its June 20 meeting. The Board also approved the 2022-23 Late Start Day schedule for middle and high schools and the Early Release Day schedule for elementary schools.

In his report to the Board, Golden congratulated student-athletes for their performances throughout the year. He also encouraged community members to watch the June 16 Work Session for more details about agenda items.

In Student Spotlights, student-athletes were celebrated for winning State championships. In the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) State Track and Field Tournament, Legacy Middle’s Braxton Alexander, Henry Deming, Daniel Kim and Wells Stanley were recognized as the Division A Boys 4×100-Meter Relay Champions. Braxton is also the Division A Boys Long Jump Champion. Also from LMS, Gencye Knight, Grace Ashby, Emma Rees and Kyndra Ferrer are the Division A Girls 4×100-Meter Relay Champions. Larkin Johnson is the Division A Girls 1,600-Meter Run Champion. Legacy Middle is also the Division A Girls Team Champions. Their coach is Dalton Howard.

From Brentwood Middle, Daisy Oatsvall is the Division AA Girls High Jump Champion. Brentwood Middle’s Keenan Fisher is the Division AA Boys 110-Meter Hurdles Champion. Their coaches are Nathan Cummings and Dennis Harrison.

Woodland Middle students won the Division AA Boys 4×400-Meter competition. That team consists of Simon Hetrick, Jack Palmeri, Cole Montgomery and Brennan O’ Donnell. Their coach is Andrew Swanson.

Fairview Middle took the Division A Girls 4×400-Meter Relay Championship with a team including Ries Lerond, Kaitlyn Coble, Andi Lerond and Layla Curtis. Their coaches are Rebecca Singer and Ryan Pett.

Luke Thompson, from Grassland Middle, is the Division AA Boys 400-Meter Dash State Champion. His coach is Alexander Eichner.

In the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Spring Fling State Tournament, Page High’s boys’ soccer team won the Division AA State Championship. Their coach is Nathan Clapp. Brentwood High’s boys’ soccer team also won a State title in Division AAA. Their coach is Mike Purcell.

In the tennis tournament, Lisa Messier and Sofia Messier from Franklin High are the Division AA Girls Tennis Double Champions. Their coach is Matthew Lacheta. Brentwood High’s Disha Javagal, Nisha Javagal, Emsley Meier, Joelle Krikorian and Holly Cochrane are the Division AA Girls Tennis Champions. They are coached by Haley Stoever.

In track and field, Brentwood High is the Division AAA Girls Champions. Aiden Carter, also from Brentwood High, is the Division AAA Boys Decathlon Champion. Centennial High’s Gabrielle Boulay won the Division AAA 800-Meter Run State title. The Brentwood and Centennial high coaches are Joe Fedoris and Sam Ridley, respectively.

Claire Stegall, from Nolensville High, won two State titles: the Division AAA Girls 1,600-Meter Run and the 3,200-Meter Run. Her teammate, Elise Dobson, won the Division AAA Girls Outdoor Pentathlon Championship. Their coach is Kyle Manderfield.

Page High’s Cole Combs is the Division AA Boys Discus Throw State Champion. His coach is Marco Harris.

Ravenwood High’s Reghan Grimes is both the Division AAA Girls Discus Throw Champion and the Girls Shot Put Champion. Her coach is Pete Mueller.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2021-2022 School Board Budget items: Central Cafeteria Fund Commodities – $71,896 General Purpose School Fund Final Year-End Intra-category Adjustments Central Cafeteria Fund Final Year-End Intra-category Adjustments Extended School Fund Final Year-End Intra-category Adjustments Education Capital Projects Fund Intra-category Cox Road Elementary – $780,000 Education Capital Projects Fund Brentwood Middle School ITF – $40,000,000 Resolution for 2022-2023 Capital Request Intent to Fund – $12,514,650

Approved the Code of Conduct

Approved Early Release Dates for the 2022-23 School Year

Approved Differentiated Pay Plan (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved School Board Meeting Dates (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: May 16, 2022 School Board Meeting Minutes Approval of the following Board Policies on Second Reading: Charter School Applications Enrollment in Advanced Courses Drug-Free Schools Zero Tolerance Field Trips ePlan’s FY 22 Literacy Training Teacher Stipend Grants Early Reading Training and Secondary Literacy Training 2022-2023 SACC Tuition Fees



The meeting in its entirety may be viewed online.

The School Board’s next special-called meeting will take place Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m.