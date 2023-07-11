WCS Across the Board – June 19, 2023

The Williamson County School Board unanimously voted to approve the 2023-2028 Strategic Plan at its June 19 meeting. The Board also voted to extend Superintendent Jason Golden’s contract by one year to end in June 2027 instead of June 2026.

In his report to the Board, Golden thanked the public commenters and those who emailed the Board. He also spoke about modified library policies and encouraged Board members to continue communicating with their constituents about their decision-making powers.

In Student Spotlights, Independence High’s Nate Martinez was celebrated for being one of two US Presidential Scholars in Tennessee.

Five more WCS students were recognized for earning a perfect ACT composite on the exam. Brentwood High’s Luke Haws and Katherine Perez earned a 36 composite, as did Franklin High’s Lukas Mathesius. Page High’s Thomas Jordan and Ravenwood High’s Saisarath Ravilla also earned a perfect ACT composite.

Independence High’s Sawyer Curtis and Nolensville High’s Lainey McCarter were both named Outstanding Lead Performers in the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards.

In athletics, more than a dozen students won State titles at the Tennessee Middle School Athletics Association (TMSAA) Track and Field State Championship. Brentwood Middle’s boys track team was named Class AA Boys Track and Field State Champion. Brentwood Middle student Gabe Cabell is the boys Class AA 400-Meter Dash champion, and his teammate Andrew Spector won two titles: Class AA 800-Meter Run champion and Class AA 1,600-Meter Run champion. Their coach is Dennis Harrison.

Grassland Middle’s Aubrey Gates, Siena Thompson, Liv Garrett and Izumi Wakatsuki are the girls Class AA 4×400-Meter Relay champions. Their teammate, Graycen Dorr, is the Class AA High Jump champion. Their coach is Alexander Eichner.

Fairview Middle’s William Edwards won both the boys Class A 800-Meter Run and 1,600-Meter Run championships. His coach is Ryan Pett.

Page Middle’s Takoda Brice is the boys Class AA Discus Throw champion. His coach is Shawn Carter.

Thompson’s Station Middle student Luke Russell is the boys Class A Long Jump champion. His coaches are Michelle Cermak and Niki Folven.

High school student-athletes also won more than a dozen State titles. Brentwood High’s boys track team won the Class AA overall team ranking. BHS student Hudson Allain won the Class AAA 400-Meter Dash, and his teammate Aiden Carter won the Class AAA Decathlon. Also from Brentwood High, Sophie Yount won the girls Class AAA Long Jump and Pentathlon. Their coach is Joe Fedoris.

Centennial High’s Gabrielle Boulay, Bethany Wright, Larkin Johnson and Rhys Ammon won the girls Class AAA 4×800-Meter Relay. Gabrielle also won the Class AAA 800-Meter Run. Their coach is Sam Ridley.

Fairview High’s Alyssa Andrea, Loren Sloan, Andi Lerond and Ries Lerond are the girls Class AA 4×800-Meter Relay State champions. Their coaches are Chris Smith and Cory Phillips.

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall is the girls Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run champion. Her coach is Kyle Manderfield.

Page High student Cole Combs won the boys Class AA Shot Put category. The Page High boys track team also won the Class AA overall team rankings. The PHS coach is Marco Harris.

Ravenwood High’s Miles Ramer is the boys Class AAA 1,600-Meter Run champion. His coach is Peter Mueller.

Brentwood High’s boys soccer team also had a successful State championship. Those students were celebrated at the Board meeting for winning the Class AAA State Tournament. The team’s coaches are Mike Purcell, Eric Bowen and Dana Schwartz.

In Staff Spotlights, four WCS educators were named Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence: Edmondson Elementary’s Elaina Gallas, Spring Station Middle’s Ashley Harris, Franklin High’s Briana Vogt and Ravenwood High’s Rose Hellmers.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2022-23 School Board Budget items: Central Cafeteria Fund Commodities – $95,799.58 2022-23 Budget Adjustments Final Year Intra-Category General Purpose Fund 2022-23 Budget Adjustments Final Year Intra-Category Central Cafeteria Fund 2022-23 Budget Adjustments Final Year Intra-Category Extended Childcare Program Resolution for 2023-2024 Capital Request

Approved the 2023-2028 Strategic Plan

Approved the Differentiated Pay Plan (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved School Board Meeting Dates (Annual Agenda Item)

In Unfinished Business, the Board:

Approved the Reconsideration Committee’s Recommendation for the following Library Books: Speak, Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Field Guide to the North American Teenager and Where the Crawdads Sing.

Approved the Reconsideration Committee’s Recommendation for the following Library Book: Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: May 15, 2023 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board Policies on second reading: Board Member Conflict of Interest Code of Ethics Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests 2023-24 SACC Fees EPlan Applications for FY2024 to include ESEA Grants, IDEA, Part B, IDEA Pres-School and Carl Perkins Basic Grant Request from Riverside Fellowship Church to lease Page Middle School



MORE SCHOOL NEWS