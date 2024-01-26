WCS Across the Board – January 22, 2024



January 24, 2024 – The Williamson County School Board approved the list of open-zoned schools for the 2024-25 school year at its January 22 meeting. Superintendent Jason Golden shared that he received permission from the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) to use an inclement weather day on Super Tuesday, March 5, since approximately 20 schools will be used for voting.

In his report to the Board, Golden thanked the Board for their work. He also encouraged the community to thank the Board members. Golden spoke about the recent inclement weather days. He also spoke about some legislative items, including the third-grade retention laws.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2023-24 School Board Budget items: General Purpose School Fund Amendment Donation for CTE – $30,000 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Opioid Task Force Grant – $5,500 Education Capital Project Fund Intracategory Transfer – Transportation Building – $1,600,000

Approved the following Board policies on first reading: Revenues Fundraising Activities Purchasing Cards, Credit Cards and Credit Lines Credit for Prior Courses Testing Programs Family and Medical Leave (FMLA)

Deferred the Report Card and Grading Systems policy until the March Board Meeting

Approved the 2024-25 Open and/or Closed Zoned Schools (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: November 27, 2023 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board policies on second reading: Agendas Work Based Learning Annual Review of Board Policies (Annual Agenda Item) Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests Brentwood High Wrestling School Storage Shed Centennial High School Softball Batting Cage Nolensville High School Bleacher Fencing Nolensville High School Storage Shed Ravenwood High School Basketball Locker Room Renovation Renaissance High School Outdoor Patio Scales Elementary School Outdoor Classroom



The Board meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board Meeting is scheduled for February 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Source: WCS inFocus