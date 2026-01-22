The Williamson County School Board met on Tuesday, January 20, for its regular monthly meeting.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the public speakers and mentioned that School Board Appreciation Week will take place January 25-31. Golden also thanked retiring Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong for her 29 years of service to the district.

In Student Spotlights, Fairview High TV/Film students were recognized for their short film, Mixed Signals, which won first place at the 2025 Student Television Network Challenge in the Division II category. Kody Jenkins, Adam McCormack, Charley Coole, Ava Schuster and Ben McCormack were the students that produced the film. Their teacher is Rob Gregory.

From Page High, Ansley Alberico, Brylie Noland, Sterling Warden and Ben Hawksworth were celebrated in the category of Meat Evaluation at the 2025 Tennessee Future Farmers of America (FFA) State championship. Also being celebrated at the same competition was Anderson Rightmyer, Paili Doyle, Izzy Melton and Mia Clement for winning first place in the category of Horse Judging. Their teacher is Tommy Green.

Brentwood High’s Lauren Banovac won the TSSAA Girls Class AAA cross-country championship. Lauren’s coach is Christopher Demetra.

From Page High, the football team won the TSSAA Class 5A state championship. The football coach is Charles Rathbone.

In Staff Spotlights, Woodland Middle’s Dr. Bill Toungette was named Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals’ (TNASSP) Assistant Principal of the Year for Tennessee. Also recognized was Dr. Kawonia Mull from Brentwood High for being named the TNASSP High School Assistant Principal of the Year for the Middle Tennessee region.

Thirty-five schools were named Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education for the 2024-25 school year. That’s a new district record. Those schools include Allendale Elementary, Arrington Elementary, Bethesda Elementary, Chapman’s Retreat Elementary, Clovercroft Elementary, College Grove Elementary, Creekside Elementary, Crockett Elementary, Hunters Bend Elementary, Jordan Elementary, Kenrose Elementary, Lipscomb Elementary, Longview Elementary, Mill Creek Elementary, Nolensville Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Sunset Elementary, Thompson’s Station Elementary, Trinity Elementary, Winstead Elementary, Hillsboro School, Brentwood Middle, Sunset Middle, Woodland Middle, Brentwood High, Centennial High, Fairview High, Franklin High, Independence High, Nolensville High, Page High, Ravenwood High, Renaissance High and Summit High.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2025-26 School Board Budget items: Approval to Fund Capital Projects Fund Hillsboro K-8 Renovation – $1,800,000 Approval to Fund Capital Projects Fund Grassland Middle Renovation – $4,000,000 Approval to Fund Capital Projects Fund Sports Field LED Lighting – $12,000,000 Approval to Fund Capital Projects Fund Intracategory Transfer- Split Log Middle – $700,000



Approval of Salary Study Contract

Approval of Open Zone Schools for the 2026-27 school year (Annual Agenda Item)

Resolution Celebrating the USA’s 250th Anniversary

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: November 17, 2025 School Board Meeting Minutes Naming of Facilities approved on second reading Approved on second reading- Report Cards and Grading Systems Approved on second reading- Report of Annual Review of Board Policies (Annual Agenda Item) Approval of ENCORE Summer Enrichment Program Fees (Annual Agenda Item) Approval of School Age Child Care (SACC) Tuition Fees Approval of Town of Nolensville Right of Way Request on Rocky Fork Road and Newsome Lane Approval of Building Modification Westwood Elementary Entrance Sign Replacement Approval of Building Modification Centennial High School Exterior Sign Request Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The next Board Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, at 6:30 p.m.

