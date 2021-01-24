WCS Across the Board – January 19, 2021

The Williamson County School Board approved 2021-22 open-zoned schools at its January meeting. In accordance to Executive Orders 16 and 71, the meeting was held virtually.

Superintendent Jason Golden thanked those in attendance and gave an update about the district’s COVID-19 response, including the district’s application to be a vaccine administrator for school employees.

In Student Spotlights, Brentwood High’s Eric Youngberg, Ravenwood High’s Riya Mitra and Ravenwood High’s Sophia Wang all earned perfect PSAT scores.

Dozens of students were recognized after being named to the Tennessee All-State Choirs. From Brentwood High, Vivian Hirst, Caroline Kunkel and Ella Saliba were selected. Their instructor is Natalie Pratt. Centennial High’s Kyle Brukl, Graeme Cadaret, SydneyHoover, Sivani Kasibhotla, David Moore, Natalie Peterson Lopes, Lucca Silva, Riley Tuttle, Nicole Varenkamp and Nicholas Youngstead were also selected. They are led by Johnathon Vest. Franklin High students Asha Henshaw and Molly Pope, led by Angela Beale, earned places on the choirs, as did Independence High’s Parks Garner and Nicholas Perrone, led by Justin Kirby. Isabella Wickham from Nolensville High was also selected. Her teacher is Cassidy Lenstrom. From Ravenwood High, Sullivan Dickerson, Mark Dovgalyuk, Brynn Gianatassio, Nathan Jessop, Trisha Mazumdar, Caroline Meyer, Ella Miller, Natalie Porter, Mason Risser, Walker Risser, Aidan Schacht, Madeline Thomas and Jasper Vasileyskis were all selected. Their instructor is Ethan Bennett. Summit High’s Madeline Bauer, Logan Benton, Aubrey Clark, Sarah Davis, Annabeth Elston, Maggie Harris, Ava Podewitz, Kelsey Tardiff, Livia Thomas and Ainslee Wagner also earned places on the choirs. Their instructor is Jenna Elsberry.

Summit High’s football team won the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) 5A football championship.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2020-21 School Board Budget Amendments and Resolutions: General Purpose School Fund Amendment 1.21 CARES Reimbursement Education Capital Project Fund Amendment 1.21 Capital Interest General Purpose School Fund Resolution 2.21 Special Education Assistant from Federal General Purpose School Fund Resolution 2.21 Buses General Purpose School Fund Resolution 2.21 Intercategory

Approved Open and/or Closed Zoned Schools for 2021-22 (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Charter School Review Committee 2021

Approved the following Board policies on First Reading: 1.901 Charter School Applications 5.400 Personnel Health Exams 5.401 Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) 5.402 Hepatitis B (HBV)



The next regularly-scheduled Board meeting will take place on February 15 at 6:30 p.m.