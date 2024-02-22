WCS Across the Board – February 20, 2024



The Williamson County School Board discussed school fees and family tuition at its February meeting.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked members of the community for speaking to the Board during public comment. Golden also spoke about school vouchers and third and fourth-grade retention, and he encouraged viewers to watch the February 8 work session to hear more on those topics.

In Student Spotlights, the Board celebrated nine students who earned a perfect PSAT composite score. Those students are Mill Creek Middle’s Utkarsh Jha, Woodland Middle’s Siddharth Nimmagadda, Brentwood High’s Parsa Khairollahi, Brentwood High’s Lucy Wyatt, Franklin High’s Rinaz Jamal, Independence High’s Connor Britt, Page High’s Huntley Peck, Ravenwood High’s Ajay Balaje and Summit High’s Nathan Phillips.

Students were also recognized for earning a perfect ACT composite score. Brentwood High’s Thomas Babe, Maria Chaklasi, Ty Glenn, Grace Walter and Natasha Villaruz were all honored, as was Centennial High’s Lauren Reeves. Three Franklin High students were also celebrated: Caedmon Holland, Alexandra McDonald and Hannah Whitfield. Independence High’s Andrew Chatterton and Kiran Rao, as well as Nolensville High’s Meghan Wallace, were also recognized. Ravenwood High’s William Fissell and Summit High’s Megan Freemon were also honored.

Dozens of students were also celebrated for being selected for the Tennessee Theatre Educators Association All-State troupes. The following students earned the All-State Acting designation: Brentwood High’s Lauren Gilder, Centennial High’s Claire Billingsley, Franklin High’s Tatum Lander, Franklin High’s Melody Brooke Myers, Page High’s Vismaya Channappa, Independence High’s Ben Allen, Independence High’s Russell Garges, Independence High’s Tristan Valdez, and Independence High’s Anna Wadsworth.

The following students earned the All-State Design/Tech designation: Centennial High’s Mary Morreale, Centennial High’s Kylie Rasmussan, Centennial High’s Harune Smith, Centennial High’s Jamesyn Whitlock, Fairview High’s Owen Keeler and Nolensville High’s Ava Adams.

The following students earned the All-State Musical Theater designation: Brentwood High’s Lauren Gilder, Brentwood High’s Reagan Schmicker, Centennial High’s Abigail Levy, Fairview High’s Kara Newman, Franklin High’s Tatum Lander, Franklin High’s Melody Brooke Myers, Page High’s Vismaya Channappa, Independence High’s Tristan Valdez, Nolensville High’s Calista McIntyre, Nolensville High’s Whitney Reamer, Ravenwood High’s Adison Rodgers and Summit High’s Landon Wilson.

The Thompson’s Station Middle boys varsity team was also celebrated for being the district’s first Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association Class AA Boys Basketball State champion. Their coach is Matt Litton.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2023-2024 School Board Budget items: Central Cafeteria Fund Amendment Supply Chain Assistance First Awards – $993,208.14 General Purpose Fund Amendment Disproportionality Carryover from IDEA – $27,999 Central Cafeteria Fund Resolution Central Cafeteria Excess Fund Balance – $2,033,008.65 Family Tuition (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved School Fees (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved ENCORE Summer Enrichment Program Fees (Annual Agenda Item)

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: January 22, 2024 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board Policies on second reading: Revenues Fundraising Activities Purchasing Cards, Credit Cards and Credit Lines Credit for Prior Courses Testing Programs Family and Medical Leave (FMLA) ePlan’s Title III Immigrant Grant Middle Tennessee Electric Easement at Page High School Brentwood Middle School Video Scoreboard Sunset Elementary School Gaga Ball Pit St. Barbara Coptic Orthodox Church at Clovercroft Elementary Schools Sozo Church DBS Citizens Church at Pearre Creek Elementary School Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m.