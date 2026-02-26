The Williamson County School Board met on Tuesday, February 17, for its regular meeting.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the public speakers. He also spoke about student safety and how the district serves students with disabilities. Golden also mentioned the Screentime Committee and the district’s work on the 2026-27 budget.

There were no Student, Staff or School Spotlights at the February meeting.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved Family Tuition Rate for 2026-27

Approved School Fees for 2026-27

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: January 20, 2026 School Board Meeting Minutes Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The Board meeting in its entirety is available on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 23.

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email