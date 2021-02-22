WCS Across the Board – February 15, 2021

Dozens of students and their teachers were in the spotlight during the WCS School Board’s February meeting. In accordance to Executive Orders 16 and 71, the meeting was held virtually.

Superintendent Jason Golden thanked public speakers for their time and addressed the district’s inclement weather days, COVID vaccines for teachers and diversity.

This month’s Student Spotlights began with students who were named to the All-State Band. From Brentwood High, Steven Walter and Rina Xu were recognized. They are taught by Andrew O’Keefe. Centennial High students Alex Gardner, Colin Miller and Adam Phillips all earned the designation. Their teacher is Scott Miller. From Franklin High, Anna Marie Love and Lukas Varden were given the All-State Band title, as well as Independence High’s Chance Brawders. The Franklin High band is led by Jacob Campos, and the Independence High band is led by Tyler Dieterich. Nolensville High’s Malek Chmayssani, Hannah Goldstone, Casey Martens and Kaylin McCarter were given the honor, as was Page High student Porter Dosch. Nolensville High students are taught by Benjamin Easley, and Page High students are instructed by Michael Rosson. Ravenwood High students Bradley Bork, Ella French, Hailey McBride, Matthew Mueller and Josh Zhou were given the designation as well. They are led by Chris Janowiak. Two Summit High students, Dorothy Burt and Sarah Kimbro, also earned places in the All-State Band. Their teachers are Erick Harris and Scott Atchley.

Students were also named to the All-State Orchestra. Those students include Brentwood High’s Sally Choi, Yoojin Park, Amy Xu, Brian Xu and Laura Zimmerman. They are taught by Andrew O’Keefe. Centennial High’s Elia Keur and Preston Khetsavanh also earned the designation. They are led by Allison Cowan. From Franklin High, Marcus Cheung and Dylan Cook were honored. Their instructor is Ross Bader. Ella Goggans and Kerrigan Mandrell, Nolensville High students led by Craig Madole, were also named to the All-State Orchestra. Several Ravenwood High students were also recognized, including Caitlin Castleberry, Saurav Chakraborty, Sophie Lee, Diana Lu, Eshani Mehta, Selina Wang and Kaitlyn Wojtak. They are led by Ross Bader.

Williamson County students are also making a name for themselves on the stage. Franklin High’s Lillian Brown, Bailey Dorflinger-Slee and Abby Webb were all named to the All-State Theater. They are directed by Mark Saltalamachia. From Independence High, led by Rebecca Williams, Annabelle Anderson, Olivia Cathey, Emma Duchesneau, Emily Ebanks, Zoe Phillips, Amelia Prouse, Nathaniel Seay and Sam Wilde. Nolensville High student Isabella Wickham was also recognized. She is directed by Laura Lindsey.

In Staff Spotlights, Franklin High’s band director, Jacob Campos, was recognized for being one of Yamaha’s 40 Under 40.

In School Spotlights, the Fairview High wrestling team won its first team state championship after placing first in the Tennessee Secondary Athletic Association (TSSAA) Wrestling A-AA State Dual Championship. The team is coached by James Derrick.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved 2020-21 School Board Budget

General Purpose School Funds Resolution GPS Transfer to Extended School Program – $260,000 General Purpose School Funds Resolution Bonus in All Funds – $1,046,362 Intent to Fund – Elementary/Middle/High Land Purchase – $11,250,000 Intent to Fund – Central Office/Complex – $2,250,000 Intent to Fund – Brentwood Middle School – $2,000,000 Intent to Fund – Middle School East – $2,000,000 Intent to Fund – Summit High and Ravenwood High Additions – $16,000,000 Intent to Fund – Synthetic Turf Football Fields at Ravenwood, Centennial and Fairview High Schools – $3,600,000 Intent to Fund – Asphalt, Roofs and Wastewater Plants – $6,072, 655



Approved School Fees (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved ePlan Esser II, CARES Act Grant for FY2021

Approved Resolution Regarding Rezoning a Portion of 1724 Walking Lane, Spring Hill TN

Approved 2021-22 Family Tuition Rate (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved Acceptable Use and Internet Safety Agreement for Students and Staff (Annual Agenda Item)

Approved “Fostering Healthy Solutions” Services

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the following Board Policies on second reading:

Charter Schools Application Personnel Health Exams Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Hepatitis B (HBV)



A recording of the meeting is available in its entirety.

The next regular School Board meeting will be held Monday, March 22, and begin at 6:30 p.m.