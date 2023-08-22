WCS Across the Board – August 21, 2023

The Williamson County School Board held its first meeting of the 2023-24 school year on Monday, August 21.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden reminded viewers about work session discussions. Golden also thanked the staff at Amanda H. North and Arrington elementary schools for their hard work opening the schools. He also thanked staff at the schools hosting those students for the first week of school. Golden spoke about staffing shortages, especially pertaining to bus drivers, and highlighted his two key points for this school year: growing in student learning and safety for all students.

In Student Spotlights, seven students were recognized for earning a perfect composite ACT score: Brentwood High’s Charlotte Landman, Brentwood High’s Todd Glenn, Centennial High’s William Maher, Page High’s Anna Avery, Page High’s Akhilan Muralidharan, Page High’s Riley Osburn and Ravenwood High’s Divya Shrivastava.

Ravenwood High’s Science Olympiad team was celebrated for winning first place in the State Science Olympiad.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2023-2024 School Board Budget items: General Purpose School Fund Amendment Carryforward Reserves – $127,608.58 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Safe Schools Grant Carryover – $193,531 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Transition Grant Carryover – $62,067 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Transition Grant – $204,173 Central Cafeteria Fund Amendment Supply Chain Assistance Grant – $1,348,119.46 Capital Projects Education Fund Intracategory Transfer Page Middle School – $70,062 Education Capital Projects Fund Transfer Transfer to Capital Projects for Capital Needs – $3,252,690

Approved ESSER 3.0 Proposed Plan for Remaining Funds

Approved the Code of Conduct Board Policy on First Reading

Appointed School Board Ethics Committee

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Agenda

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: June 19, 2023 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board Policies – First and Final Editorial Changes Board Member’s Legal Status School Board Meetings and Work Sessions Notification of Meetings Agendas Emergency Preparedness Plan Threat Assessment Team (New) Security Summer Instructional Program Application and Employment Employment of Retirees Sick Bank – Teacher Family Medical Leave Physical Assault Leave Staff Rights and Responsibilities (New) Zero Tolerance Offenses Alternative Education (New) Student Surveys, Analyses, and Evaluations Physical Examination and Immunizations Student Club, Activities, and Organizations Outstanding Purchase Orders (Annual Agenda Item) Annual Agenda for 2023-2024 (Annual Agenda Item) Sick Leave Bank Trustees (Annual Agenda Item) Request for Lease of Cafeteria at Pearre Creek Elementary School by One Heart Ministries International Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The Board meeting in its entirety can be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m.

