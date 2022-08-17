WCS Across the Board – August 15, 2022

The WCS School Board voted 9-0 to adjust the district’s grading scale at its August 15 meeting. The new scale will align with changes to the statewide grading scale, which was adopted by the Tennessee State Board of Education on July 22, 2022.

Superintendent Jason Golden shared details of the start of the school year. In addition, he thanked outgoing Board member Candy Emerson and Board Chair Nancy Garrett for their service to Williamson County Schools.

In Student Spotlights, five students were celebrated for earning a perfect composite score on the ACT exam. Ravenwood High’s Camden Walker scored a 36 composite in June, and his schoolmates Patrick Fiechtl and Malvika Rao did the same in July. Independence High’s Dalton Shults also scored a composite 36 on the July exam, and Page High’s Brandon Ingmire earned a true perfect score in July.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2022-23 School Board Budget Amendments:

General Purpose School Fund Amendment Carryforward Reserves – $121,094.95 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Safe Schools Grant Carryover – $202,450.02 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Middle School Stem Grant Carryover – $10,018.20 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Governors Give Grant Carryover – $717,420 General Purpose School Fund Amendment Transition Grant Carryover – $34,632 Central Cafeteria Fund Amendment Supply-Chain Assistant Grant – $825,284.21

Approved the General Purpose School Fund Resolution Human Resources and Payroll Job Additions – $264,562

Approved the following Capital Project items: Education Capital Project Fund Amendment Intracategory Ravenwood High Addition – $205,000 Education Capital Project Fund Amendment Intracategory Elementary East Cox – $400,000 Education Capital Project Fund GPS Transfer to Capital Projects for East Elementary Cox – $4,000,000 Education Capital Project Fund Transfer to Capital Projects for Summit High Addition – $282,000 Education Capital Project Fund Intent to Fund Page High Phase 4 – $26,500,000

Approved the following Board Policies on first and final reading: Board Members Legal Status Emergency Preparedness Plan Report Cards and Grading Systems Attendance Reporting Child Abuse

Approved the following Board Policies on first reading: Purchasing Asbestos Management Plan (New) Instructional Standards Textbooks and Instructional Materials Library Materials Employment of Retirees Separation for Tenured Teachers Separation Practices for Non-Tenured Teachers Substitute Teachers

Approved the following Board Policies for deletion on first reading: Instructional Materials Selection of Instructional Materials

Did Not Approve 2023-2024 Rezoning Parameters

Approved the following Proposed Resolutions: Resolution in Support of WCS Teachers Resolution to Review State Requirements Affecting Educators Third Grade Retention Law



In Other Business, the Board:

Approved the Consent Agenda, which includes: June 20, 2022 School Board Meeting Minutes July 21, 2022 Special Called School Board Meeting Minutes School Board Meeting Updated Dates 2022-2023 Outstanding Purchase Orders (Annual Agenda Item) Annual Agenda for 2022-2023 (Annual Agenda Item) Sick Leave Bank Trustees (Annual Agenda Item) Fall Zone Easement at Bethesda Elementary Recommendation for Field Trip Fee Requests



The meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, September 19, and begin at 6:30 p.m.