WCS Across the Board – April 21, 2025



The Williamson County School Board had its regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 21.

In his report to the Board, Superintendent Jason Golden thanked the evening’s public speakers. He also spoke about teachers and testing, the Shining Apple volunteer awards and the district’s military recognition ceremony.

In Student Spotlights, students who placed first in the DECA State Development Conference were celebrated. Brentwood High’s Callie Costantine, Elaina Fields, Allison Hoesel, Lucy Wyatt, Mikhail Jacobsen and Nicholas LeMasters were all recognized for placing first in their categories. Brentwood High’s DECA chapter was also named the DECA Chapter of the Year. Their teacher is Lisa Montgomery.

Franklin High’s Taylor Grant, Dorsa Taheri, Izzy Bitterman, Catherine Rivadavia and Madeline Carrico were also celebrated for placing first. Their teacher is Justin Anderson.

Page High’s Chloe Liang, Mahi Nandrey and Sam Ross were also honored. Their teacher is Tristan Brown.

Ravenwood High’s Srinath Narayanan, Aditya Pradeep, Kaushik Sathiyandrakumar, Hansika Dhonadula, Vivaan Rochlani, Janvi Vashishtha, Akash Ashwin, Vihaan Bussa, Shawn Humar, Rohan Kilaru, Srikar Kusumanchi, Chetan Yenigalla, Aananya Vig, Saisha Kumar, Samuel Michael, Manushri Kalasikam, Ashley Kalvala, Savannah Poynter, Ishaan Khanna, Arnav Mehta, Yug Patel and Aryan Chaitanya were also celebrated. Their teachers are Bryan Stuck and Jennifer Doak.

Several Future Farmers of America (FFA) students were also recognized for achievements at the State Convention. Page High’s Kenzie Anderson, Selah Castro, Aiden Flautt, Dylan Lightfoot, Jeremiah McDougall and Greer Quick all earned their FFA State Degrees. Their classmate Abigail Berny is the Poultry Production Proficiency State Champion, and the Page High FFA chapter was named a Tennessee FFA State Superior Chapter. Their teacher is Shana Boteler.

Page Middle students also performed well at the FFA State Convention. Sebastian Agraso, Parker Darnell, Preston Laughter, Luke Mundy, Sebastian Agraso, Harper Green, Killian Carey, Toa Lemaota, Jack Paiva and Harper Green all placed first in their competitive categories. Page Middle’s FFA chapter was also named a Tennessee FFA State Superior Chapter. Their teacher is Tommy Green.

HOSA students around the district also competed in their State competition recently. Franklin High’s Joshua Fine, Tom Spruill and Liam Wittkopp placed first in their categories, as did Page High’s Sophia Smith, Aarushi Moturi, Lily Espelet, Ella Arongino, Aslyn White, Maanit Kaushik, Allie Hamilton and Bailey Witt. Ravenwood High’s Shawn Kumar was also recognized. The HOSA advisers for Franklin, Page and Ravenwood high schools are Emily Orbison, Sarah Statsenko and Michael Gerlach, respectively.

High school TV/Film students were honored for winning regional awards at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Nashville/Midsouth Student Production Awards. Brentwood High’s Sophia Andrews won both Best Fiction and Best Photographer. Brentwood High’s David Ward won Best Animation/GRX/Special FX. Their teacher is Sloan Ashworth. Franklin High’s Vache Rubenov won Best Commercial. His teacher is Keri Thompson. Fairview High’s Anika Crow and Isaiah Brown won Best Public Service Announcement. Their teacher is Rob Gregory. Independence High’s Garrett Pevelor won Best Editor. His teacher is Matt Balzer. Page High’s Caiden Powers won Best Non-Fiction. His teacher is David Holt.

Several speech and debate students placed first in the National Speech and Debate Association Tennessee District Tournament, including Brentwood High’s Wali Sidiqyar and Joseph Johnson, Nolensville High’s Jonathan Okokhere and Summit High’s Armaan Semwal. The Brentwood, Nolensville and Summit high school advisers are Harriet Medlin and Matt Grimes; Brandy Weaver and Eve Farell; and Christina Cruchter, respectively.

Franklin High’s Shayla Carrera won the Tennessee Association of School Librarians (TASL) Bookmark Contest.

In Staff Spotlights, Ravenwood High football coach Will Hester was named the Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TFCA) 2024 6A Head Coach of the Year. Page High assistant football coach Sean Temple was named the TFCA 2024 5A Assistant Coach of the Year.

Brentwood High speech and debate coach Matt Grimes was named the Tennessee District NSDA Assistant Coach of the Year.

In New Business, the Board:

Approved the following 2024-25 School Board Budget items: General Fund Amendment Atmos Donation – $4,000 General Fund Resolution Letter Grade Bonus – $4,000,000 General Fund Resolution Reclassification Due to New Account Code – $10,119,750 Central Cafeteria Fund Resolution Central Cafeteria Excess Fund Balance – $2,080,927 Capital Projects Fund Intent to Fund Asphalt, Roof and HVAC – $12,153,000 Capital Projects Fund Intent to Fund Security Technology – $13,815,425 Capital Projects Fund Intent to Fund Hillsboro K-8 Renovation – $3,000,000 Capital Projects Fund Intent to Fund Grassland Middle Renovation – $1,000,000

Approved the following Board Policies on first reading: Child Find and Special Education

Approved the following Board Policies on second reading: Library Materials

Approved the 2024-25 Teacher Bonus from State

Approved Tenure Recommendation of Superintendent to School Board (Annual Agenda Item)

In Unfinished Business, the Board:

Approved the AP Psychology Textbook Adoption Committee Recommendation

In Other Business, the Board:

Approved Agenda

Approved Consent Agenda, which includes: March 27, 2025 School Board Meeting Minutes The following Board Policies on second reading: Homebound Instructions Facilities Use Fee Schedule (Annual Agenda Item) Replacing the casework in the reception area at Crockett Elementary Replacing the basketball lockers at Fairview High Mill Creek Middle softball storage shed Replacing the monument sign at Oak View Elementary Installing a lighted sign on the weight room at Page High Installing exterior lights at Page High Installing bleachers at Ravenwood High Field Trip Fee Requests



The meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The next regular School Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Source: WCS

More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email